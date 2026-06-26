A's Avoid Sweep, Snap Losing Streak: Takeaways From Series Finale

The Athletics were able to pick up some momentum in order to snap their ugly losing streak.

Following Thursday's win, the Athletics are now 39-42 and just 1.5 games behind the Mariners. While this might seem encouraging at first glance, it is important to remember that both the Astros and Rangers are tied with the A's for second place. Every win carries significant weight moving forward.

Starting Pitching Has Improved

Jun 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Athletics' Achilles' heel this season has been the pitching. While the bullpen has shown stretches of dominance this season, the starting rotation has been consistently inconsistent. However, in the series finale, Jeffrey Springs would put together a decent outing, despite the low expectations coming in.

Against the Giants, Springs would pitch 5.1 innings, allowing three hits, one home run, and three runs total. While this might not seem appealing, it is progress, something the A's need as the deadline closes in. This outing is also the most innings Springs has pitched since May 22 vs. the Padres, where he pitched 6.1 innings.

Henry Bolte Looks Legit

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) reacts after hitting an RBI single during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

With Zack Gelof out due to injury, we knew someone on the Athletics needed to produce at a similar level if there was hope for the A's to remain competitive. Well, we got our wish. Henry Bolte , on Thursday, would go 3-of-5 at the lead-off spot with one run. His versatility has positioned Bolte to be a long-term contributor for the Athletics.

In 122 at-bats this season, Bolte is hitting .320 with an .824 OPS, along with two home runs and 10 RBIs. To say that Bolte has been a major factor in the Athletics recent success would not be a controversial statement. If he can keep this up, Bolte could be the Athletics' long-term option at center field.

Mason Barnett Is Excellent

Jun 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Mason Barnett (63) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Mason Barnett has quietly become one of the Athletics' best relievers this season. In 14.2 innings pitched this season, Barnett has allowed just seven hits and two runs. On the season, Barnett holds a 1.23 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP. There is little doubt that Barnett should be on the mound more, and this series proved it.

Elvis Alvarado looked to be the Athletics' official closer following a few notable outings since getting called up at the beginning of the month. However, Alvarado has recently started to falter and has cost the Athletics games. Considering the Athletics are second in MLB in most blown saves, a guy like Barnett needs to be able to fix things in the bullpen. And right now, he is on a great path.