Athletics' Recent Slump Raises Serious Questions

The Athletics simply have not been themselves since their two series in Las Vegas.

While in Vegas, the Athletics would only drop two of six. Following those series, the Athletics would face the Pirates, Angels, and now the Giants. Each team has looked very rough this season, so it is that much more surprising that the Athletics are 3-7 in their last 10. Something needs to change.

How Will This Team Break .500?

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This Athletics team has reached .500 12 times this season, which is the most in MLB. This is a clear sign of a team that has already reached its ceiling, meaning it might be time for a big-time trade for more pitching, something that has plagued the Athletics all year.

But right now, the Athletics have a very unreliable pitching staff, something this team has gotten used to. However, something we have not gotten used to is the Athletics' poor hitting in their current series. The A's have only scored two runs and currently hold a team-wide .105 batting average. Ugly.

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

So in the short term, the Athletics need to figure out how to get the bats hot again. Without Zack Gelof, this is an uphill battle, as he was a great kick-starter for the Athletics' offense, especially during his 24-game hitting streak. But without him, someone else will need to step up. If no one does, we might not see .500 for a while.

Starting Pitching or Bullpen Pitching?

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

With the deadline approaching , it is clear that the Athletics need more help with pitching. But right now, if you had to pick between a solid starter or a solid reliever, it would be a challenging task. Both pitching staff's have shown great flashes, but they have been far from consistent all season.

The A's bullpen in the most recent loss showed a lot of promise. The Giants would go scoreless until the bottom of the ninth, when Elvis Alvarado would give up two solo home runs, one of which walked the A's off. So there is an obvious need in the bullpen, but what about the A's starting rotation?

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) walks off the mound during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Athletics starting rotation has gotten noticeably better as the season has progressed. J.T. Ginn has been solid for the Athletics this season with a 3.16 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. His numbers would look even better if you removed his last outing vs. the Angels , where he earned four runs, two of which came when he was not in the game.

But the pitcher who has really started to build a solid resume is Gage Jump. After getting called up back in May, Jump has been on a tear. In six starts, Jump is 3-1, with an amazing 2.04 ERA, and an even more impressive 0.96 WHIP. Keep in mind, Jump is a rookie, meaning he will only get better.

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

While the rest of the Athletics' rotation has left much to be desired, it is clear that an established core will improve as the season progresses. But for the bullpen, you can't say the same thing, which is why the Athletics should look to grab a reliever first, then a starter, before the deadline.