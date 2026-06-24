Early Injury Prevents Athletics' Zach Gelof From Making History
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The A's dropped the last two of the four-game set against the Angels, but their offense stayed hot throughout the series.
One of the biggest factors in the recent success is Zack Gelof's historic hitting streak, which has transformed him into one of the hottest hitters in the league.
Gelof was just one game away from tying the A's legend, Jason Giambi's 25-game hitting streak that he had during the 1997 season.
Back in 2024, Lawrence Butler had a nice 20-game hitting streak, which put him on the leaderboards for the all-time franchise hitting streaks. Gelof this season was able to beat that and get four more games under his belt.
Zack Gelof Exits Tuesday's Contest With Hand Injury
In the second inning of Tuesday's matchup against the San Francisco Giants, former A's third baseman Matt Chapman roped a baseball off the wall. The hit would drive in a run, but after a nice relay, Chapman would be gunned out by a mile at second base.
When Gelof went to place the tag on Chapman, he tried to dodge Gelof's tag and ultimately stepped on his hand, and immediately, his hand was covered in blood.
Gelof would quickly hustle off the field and head to the clubhouse with the trainer. Veteran second baseman Jeff McNeil would take over at the spot.
Because Gelof appeared in the game and didn't record a hit in his first at-bat, his hitting streak has now come to an end. It's a brutal way to lose the streak, but he can still continue to be a crucial piece of the electric A's offense.
If Gelof Hits the IL, The A's Have a Few Options
Even though it just seemed like an injury that could sideline Gelof for a day or two, we also don't know if there's any structural damage to his hand.
Any type of fracture would send him to the injured list, and the team would need to find a replacement.
The team sent down the hot-hitting Alika Williams last week, which we discussed was very unfair for him, as he was proving he earned a spot in the big leagues. If Gelof is out for an extended time, he could be the organization's first choice to bring up.
If the team wants to go a different route, they could call up their hottest Triple-A bat, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer. JKG has been the best hitter for the Las Vegas Aviators, and the 10th-ranked prospect could make his MLB debut if they go that route.
Both JKG and Williams are great options for the A's if they want some type of offensive production. Obviously, the team will hope they can avoid placing Gelof on the injured list and hope he can rejoin the lineup in the coming days.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2