Early Injury Prevents Athletics' Zach Gelof From Making History

The A's dropped the last two of the four-game set against the Angels, but their offense stayed hot throughout the series.

One of the biggest factors in the recent success is Zack Gelof's historic hitting streak, which has transformed him into one of the hottest hitters in the league.

Former Growler and current A’s star Zack Gelof has been tearing it up and currently has a 24 game hitting streak‼️‼️



Way to represent the Willis Sports Agents Growlers Pipeline, Zack! pic.twitter.com/0ssquI73E1 — Kalamazoo Growlers (@KzooGrowlers) June 23, 2026

Gelof was just one game away from tying the A's legend, Jason Giambi's 25-game hitting streak that he had during the 1997 season.

Back in 2024, Lawrence Butler had a nice 20-game hitting streak, which put him on the leaderboards for the all-time franchise hitting streaks. Gelof this season was able to beat that and get four more games under his belt.

Zack Gelof Exits Tuesday's Contest With Hand Injury

Jun 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) fields grounders before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

In the second inning of Tuesday's matchup against the San Francisco Giants, former A's third baseman Matt Chapman roped a baseball off the wall. The hit would drive in a run, but after a nice relay, Chapman would be gunned out by a mile at second base.

When Gelof went to place the tag on Chapman, he tried to dodge Gelof's tag and ultimately stepped on his hand, and immediately, his hand was covered in blood.

Gelof would quickly hustle off the field and head to the clubhouse with the trainer. Veteran second baseman Jeff McNeil would take over at the spot.

Zack Gelof left the game after being cleated by Matt Chapman



Gelof’s exit snaps his 24-game hit streak pic.twitter.com/r2UpgdkCeS — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 24, 2026

Because Gelof appeared in the game and didn't record a hit in his first at-bat, his hitting streak has now come to an end. It's a brutal way to lose the streak, but he can still continue to be a crucial piece of the electric A's offense.

If Gelof Hits the IL, The A's Have a Few Options

Jun 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics shortstop Alika Williams (12) runs after hitting an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Even though it just seemed like an injury that could sideline Gelof for a day or two, we also don't know if there's any structural damage to his hand.

Any type of fracture would send him to the injured list, and the team would need to find a replacement.

The team sent down the hot-hitting Alika Williams last week, which we discussed was very unfair for him, as he was proving he earned a spot in the big leagues. If Gelof is out for an extended time, he could be the organization's first choice to bring up.

The A’s have announced that Zack Gelof left tonight’s contest with a right hand laceration and contusion.



Still no word if there’s any structural damage to the young star. #Athletics — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) June 24, 2026

If the team wants to go a different route, they could call up their hottest Triple-A bat , Joshua Kuroda-Grauer. JKG has been the best hitter for the Las Vegas Aviators, and the 10th-ranked prospect could make his MLB debut if they go that route.

Both JKG and Williams are great options for the A's if they want some type of offensive production. Obviously, the team will hope they can avoid placing Gelof on the injured list and hope he can rejoin the lineup in the coming days.