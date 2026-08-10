Athletics Wash Red Sox: Takeaways From Series-Deciding Win

The Athletics put together back-to-back wins for the first time since the break.

Even though the Athletics season has already been derailed to oblivion , back-to-back wins against one of the hottest teams in baseball is a feat that only the Athletics can enjoy. Since July 26, the Red Sox have lost three times , all three times at the hands of the green and gold.

Athletics' Early Aggressiveness Is Key to Turnaround

Jul 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) jogs back into the dugout in the middle of the seventh inning in a game against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To start the game, Henry Bolte would smack the first pitch he saw for a single. Right after that, Jacob Wilson would lay down a bunt, which would lead to an error, putting runners on second and third. This would then lead to a Tyler Soderstrom groundout, which drove in Bolte from third. Could not have gone better.

With how bumpy the rotation can be, starting off a game similarly to this might be the key to turning things around. Momentum is built, and it gives the starting pitcher some room to breathe. While it is unlikely to be replicated in each of the last 44 games of the season, this aggressiveness could lead to bigger things.

Henry Bolte's Run Continues

Aug 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) hits a double during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the last 14 games, there has not been a better player for the Athletics. In that span, Bolte has batted .283 with an .810 OPS (first among Athletics), along with two home runs and five RBIs. As mentioned in the first section, Bolte's opening single would be key to getting things off to a good start.

His 99th percentile speed and his recent hot streak give the Athletics a lot to work with. And while Bolte has had stretches where it may look like he forgot how to play baseball, the bottom line is that when he is hot, the Athletics are a much better team. Even though that can be applied to anyone, his speed alone makes him an irreplaceable piece of the lineup.

The Athletics' Bullpen Found a Stride

Aug 2, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After exhausting eight relievers in the first two games of the season, many were already bracing for the worst in the win on Sunday. However, Elvis Alvarado, Brady Basso, and Hogan Harris would pitch nearly flawlessly, with only Harris allowing a hit over the three innings they pitched.

If there is one thing to take from this performance, it is that it felt very structured. Basso would pitch in the seventh, Alvarado in the eighth, and Harris to close out the game. This structure needs to be applied to the rest of the bullpen . There was no testing of a pitcher's luck after a clean inning or putting pitchers in unfamiliar situations. It felt natural, and that is what this group needs right now.