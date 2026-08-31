Athletics Crumble: Takeaways From Rough Series Finale vs. Orioles

After winning back-to-back series, the Orioles would give the Athletics a firm reminder about the trajectory of their season.

There are simply no words to describe how disappointing this past series vs. the Orioles was. Not only were the Athletics looking very good even with roster and pitching limitations, but this series could have been won if there had been even a hint of better decision-making. All in all, this series was a crushing blow to a team headed in the right direction.

It's Hard To Blow a Lead

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) returns to the dugout after a pitching change against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics would start this game up 5-1 entering the fourth inning before things began to crumble. Jeffrey Springs not being the best pitcher in the world would contribute to this, but it was clear that the decisions made earlier in the series had a big impact on the result.

After using seven different relievers between the first and second games of the series, it was inevitable that Springs would have to pitch an extra inning or two to compensate. Keep in mind, as well, that Kotsay and company knew this scenario was bound to occur, which makes it that much more frustrating to see the Athletics give up seven unanswered runs.

Something Needs To Change With Jeffrey Springs

Jul 31, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, Springs' rough outing was partly due to Kotsay's decision-making earlier in the series, which led to Springs staying in the game much longer than he should have. But by this point in the season, we should be seeing some improvements across the board for a pitcher who has struggled as much as Springs has.

Since the break, Springs has made six starts while posting an egregious 7.46 ERA and 1.78 WHIP. Not to mention the seven home runs and .311 batting average figure that he has allowed. It would be easy to send him down for a little bit, but once again, if the Athletics could, they would have done it already. Because of this, it is up to Springs to finish the season strong.

Scott Blewett Is Looking Great

Aug 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Athletics pitcher Scott Blewett (49) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scott Blewett had an amazing series against his former team. He pitched in two games, throwing 3.1 innings while allowing a single hit and a walk and striking out five batters. This has been a growing theme for Blewett, as in his last 10.0 innings, he has posted a 1.80 ERA while allowing nine hits and recording 12 strikeouts.

We have seen many Athletics pitchers have stretches of great success, but what makes Blewett's success that much more intriguing is the fact that he can pitch multiple innings at a time. With how bumpy the Athletics rotation has been, having a reliever who can last more than an inning is crucial to covering up the shortcomings.