How Athletics Can Avoid Sweep Against Orioles

The Athletics need to figure out how to end this series on a high note.

In the last few series, the Athletics have looked pretty solid. They won 2-1 in both the Twins and Astros series and overall looked like a completely different team. But after losing an extra-inning thriller and stumbling hard in Game 2 against Baltimore, the Athletics are now on the verge of getting swept. How the mighty have fallen.

Offense Needs To Take Control Early

Aug 14, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Jeff McNeil (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the last three games dating back to the Twins series, the Athletics have been unable to strike first. This, in turn, puts immense pressure on the starting pitcher to keep the Athletics close. If they make a mistake again, you can bet that Mark Kotsay will take them out immediately.

In the final game of the series, and the games beyond, the Athletics need to figure out how to score early . What is so frustrating about this series is how long it takes the Athletics to respond. In Game 1, the Athletics would allow two runs in the second, only to not score until the bottom of the seventh.

In the series-decider, the Orioles would score in the third, and it wouldn't be until the bottom of the sixth that the Athletics threw their own punch. At this point, they were already down 4-0.

A Great Individual Bullpen Outing

Aug 23, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Brady Basso (66) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics need someone in the bullpen to step up and deliver a very solid outing. With seven relief pitchers already used during the series, including Luis Medina, who was used in both losses, the Athletics will likely have to recycle a pitcher to make something happen.

If any of the Athletics' pitchers can give at least 2.0 innings without allowing a hit or a run, the Athletics should be fine on the pitching front. However, with Jeffrey Springs on the mound, the Athletics might need to go to the bullpen early, which could complicate things even more. For that reason, we need to see a multi-inning masterclass from any of the Athletics relievers.

Jeffrey Springs Needs To Have a Day

May 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned in the last section, the Athletics will likely need a massive outing from a reliever, not just because Springs is likely to pitch under 5.0 innings, but because the Athletics really do not have many options left. With that said, if we are going to see a Springs turnaround game, it needs to happen now.

If Springs is able to keep the Orioles quiet to start the game and make it at least into the sixth inning, the Athletics have a very strong chance to avoid the sweep. But if either of the points above does not come to fruition, along with a quality Springs start, the Athletics’ odds of losing the series finale are high.