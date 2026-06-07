The Athletics Are a Dark Horse Team for this Future Hall-of-Famer

As the A's gear up to be possible contenders in the American League West division, they will likely look to add some talent before the trade deadline this summer.

One of the biggest needs for the A's this summer is going to be adding pitching. The A's could be without their ace , Luis Severino, for a good chunk of the summer. Not to mention the team is lacking elite bullpen arms and even left-handers in general.

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) prepares to pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If the A's really want to bolster their roster, one big area for them to attack is relief pitching. Since losing Mason Miller, the A's have been without a lockdown reliever. Now would be the perfect time for the A's to grab a great reliever to help hold some leads that their offense gives them.

The A's are a Potential Fit for Aroldis Chapman

Apr 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) walks onto the field during batting practice before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

It feels like a stretch to think about the A's possibly giving away some prospects for what will certainly be a rental. However, this might be the perfect time for the A's to get rid of their younger depth to get an experienced closer in their staff.

Although Aroldis Chapman is 37-years-old, he's still one of the most dominant closers in the league. He isn't throwing 103 miles per hour like he once was able to do, but he's developed a scary pitch mix, and hitters still struggle to put anything together against him. He holds a 0.46 ERA in 19.2 innings pitched this season.

May 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) pitches during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The A's current bullpen has Hogan Harris and Jose Suarez as the lone two southpaws, and they could use some help down the stretch. Suarez has been struggling since he joined the A's, and Hogan Harris is the only real left-handed option for Kotsay to turn to out of the bullpen.

With the Red Sox sitting far out of contention at this point, a 37-year-old closer doesn't really do much for them at this point. However, landing a nice young outfielder like Colby Thomas could help their already strong outfield get even stronger.

Jun 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics right fielder Colby Thomas (32) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The A's could totally lose Colby Thomas and still have plenty of outfield depth, and instead land a closer that could help them continue to win close ballgames. Chapman will be a little pricey for the A's for a half-season, but it will certainly be worth it.

Colby Thomas is the Perfect Piece for Boston

Jun 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics right fielder Colby Thomas (32) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Red Sox outfield is loaded with a bunch of left-handed bats. Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Masataka Yoshida, and Roman Anthony (when healthy) are all lefties, and adding a young right-handed bat could be perfect for the Sox.

Thomas currently platoons in right field for the A's with the struggling glove of Carlos Cortes. It feels like Thomas plays in every game, whether it's starting against a left-hander or coming in to pinch hit for one.

Sep 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Colby Thomas (32) reacts after striking out during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The A's have a bunch of outfield depth, and losing Thomas would stink, but they have the depth to lose him. The Red Sox, on the other hand, would land a nice young bat to add to their rebuilding lineup, and could develop into a star in Boston for just one year of their star closer.