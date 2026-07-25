Athletics Young Core Key to Late-Season Playoff Surge

Despite being 15 games under .500, the Athletics could have all the pieces in place to make a late-season playoff push.

In a recent article, we discussed why the Athletics are very close to turning things around. When that article was published, the Athletics had just come off a 10-game losing streak. But after a complete performance vs. the Twins, the Athletics now could have their sights on the playoffs.

The "Even Younger" Core is Rising

Jul 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics shortstop Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics have a very nice slew of prospects that have been called up this season. Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (pictured above), Gage Jump, and, very recently, Tommy White. This trio has completely changed the Athletics' trajectory and could be the key to this team making the playoffs.

Even though Jump has struggled recently, he will likely turn things around soon. As for the position players, they have been unstoppable. Kuroda-Grauer, since getting called up, is batting .417 in 16 games, while White has batted .348 in six games. When the Athletics lineup finds stability, the sky is the limit.

The Athletics Are Afloat Despite Injuries

Jul 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) tosses the ball for an out against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With how well the newcomers have played, the Athletics are on the verge of a very convincing hot streak once players return from injury. Nick Kurtz alone leaves a lot of wins off the table, and if combined with White and JKG, the Athletics' offense looks and feels like a well-oiled machine.

J.T. Ginn recently entered the IL , which means he will miss around two starts- not bad, but not ideal. If Ginn can play at an All-Star level to finish the season, the Athletics will win more ball games by default. With plenty of season left, there is little doubt that a fully healthy Athletics team will be able to make some noise.

Starting Pitching & Bullpen Finding a Groove

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big part of why the Athletics are in this spot to begin with has been poor pitching from both the starters and the bullpen. However, since the All-Star break, both pitching staffs have found some momentum for the most part. In the win, Jacob Lopez would pitch 5.0 innings while allowing just a single hit. The bullpen would also only allow a single hit to finish the game.

With Hogan Harris looking like the Athletics' closer and Jose Suarez looking like a perfect middle-inning guy, the bullpen now has roles that have not been present this season. Not to mention how good both Elvis Alvarado and Luis Medina have been. And while things can change, the current dynamic of the bullpen and starting rotation has felt smooth overall.