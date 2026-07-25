Athletics and Red Sox Could Be Perfect Trade Partners

Just a few weeks ago, the A's started plummeting in their division, and the Red Sox sat far out of contention in the AL East, and it seemed as if both of their seasons would be a wash.

However, one of the teams was able to have a quick turnaround and go on a 15-game winning streak and insert itself back into contention. Unfortunately, it was not the A's, but instead the Boston Red Sox, and now they look like serious buyers before the deadline.

The #RedSox today acquired INF Brett Harris from the Athletics, in exchange for minor league RHP Ben Hansen, and optioned Harris to Triple-A Worcester. To make room on the 40-man roster, Boston designated RHP Tommy Kahnle for assignment. — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 1, 2026

Also, a few weeks ago, the A's and Red Sox made a small trade , sending infielder Brett Harris to Boston as a depth piece.

While the Brett Harris trade is a very small move, they could come together and swing a blockbuster to improve the current and future state of both teams.

These Three Athletics Will Interest Boston

Jul 18, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) celebrates with second baseman Max Muncy (10) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because the A's are geared up to be contenders either next season or in their first season in Las Vegas in 2028, being full sellers at the deadline this year would be a big setback for their future.

Shea Langeliers has drawn lots of buzz recently, and it makes a lot of sense considering that he's a five-tool player, a leader, and will bring talent and experience to any team he gets traded to. The Red Sox are reportedly "salivating" over Langeliers, as should any team. But there are a few other A's players who are perfect fits for Boston.

Nightengale: Red Sox now plan to be aggressive buyers at the trade deadline.



They have their eyes on CJ Abrams, have “salivated over the idea” of trading for Shea Langeliers. pic.twitter.com/QQWeVQnVZT — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 24, 2026

The team has a clear need for a right-handed hitting outfielder, as the job is held by Jahmai Jones, who has been having a rough season. He holds a .149 batting average, and A's outfielder Colby Thomas could be a strong young replacement for him.

The Red Sox have been in talks for Zach Neto because they have a weakness at shortstop. The A's could totally be willing to trade off some infield depth if it could help them land some young pitching. If the Sox are interested, Max Muncy could be a good option to add to a trade.

Boston's Surplus of Pitching Should Entice the A's

May 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Connelly Early (71) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox have an incredible pitching staff, and that is a huge factor in why they had such an impressive winning streak. We've talked about Sonny Gray and even Aroldis Chapman as options for the A's when it felt like the Sox were out of contention.

At this point, it's very unlikely the Sox would even consider trading either arm, and will instead look to deal some of their younger pitching depth to add to their lineup.

Connelly Early, Wicked 84mph Sweeper. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/3KRpXdrjwO — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 8, 2026

Connelly Early looks like a young star and could instantly become one of the strongest pitchers in the A's rotation should the Red Sox include him in a potential trade. Jake Bennett and Payton Tolle are also strong southpaws, but have been really strong pieces of their current rotation and could be tougher to land.

To trade someone like Langeliers, you'd have to assume one of those three arms would have to be involved. If the A's wanted to add a little bit of cheap value to their trade, they could take on the contract of Brayan Bello, who's been having a super rough season.

Worcester’s Brayan Bello smiles after getting through the first inning against Toledo June 25 at Polar Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bello is still young, and a change of scenery could be big for him, and he could potentially return to his ace form with the A's. Because both teams have what the other needs, it's very likely the two sides will come up with some sort of trade over the next week or so to improve their current rosters.