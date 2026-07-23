Athletics Destroyed: Takeaways From Blowout Loss in Series Decider
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The Athletics would completely fall apart in the series-decider on Wednesday, falling 15-5 to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Following the loss, the Athletics are now 2-4 since the All-Star Game. While it is not the worst record, it is a poor reflection of how much talent this team actually has. However, it is clear that this team needs to improve its pitching and make a big move with the deadline approaching.
Shea Langeliers Is Playing Great
Shea Langeliers has been a huge topic recently as the trade deadline approaches. While it is still unclear if he will actually get traded, it is clear that he is playing on another level. Since the All-Star break, Langeliers is batting .364 with a very impressive 1.189 OPS. He has also walked four times, driven in five runs, and hit two home runs.
In the loss, Langeliers went 2-for-3, with two singles. His ability to get on base makes him a catcher who simply stands above the rest. If he can maintain this, not only will the Athletics be able to turn things around soon, but he could also increase his trade package significantly. Two things that would help the Athletics a lot.
Gage Jump's Implosion Is Concerning
Entering the second half of the season, many believed that Jump would be the no-doubt best pitcher for the Athletics and a potential Rookie of the Year candidate for the American League. However, in his first two starts since the All-Star break, Jump is 0-2 with a 9.72 ERA and 2.16 WHIP—a sharp decline in production.
With J.T. Ginn now on the injury list, Jump needs to turn things around. Right now, the Athletics do not have many reliable options in the starting rotation, despite both Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez delivering solid outings. If Jump cannot turn things around soon, the A's will be in trouble.
Jeff McNeil Is Breaking Out
Jeff McNeil has been a huge contributor throughout the series, despite the Athletics failing to get the job done on Wednesday. In the win on Monday, McNeil would hit a game-winning two-run single in a pinch-hit situation. In the loss on Wednesday, he would go 2-for-4 with a home run. Not bad.
Since the All-Star break, McNeil has been the Athletics' best hitter, with a .500 batting average and an incredible 1.288 OPS. He also drove in five runs while scoring five runs himself. With McNeil batting toward the end of the lineup, this impact means a lot. Once the A's get healthy, the odds that they turn things around are very high, which will come from the bat of Jeff McNeil.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV