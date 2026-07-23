Athletics Destroyed: Takeaways From Blowout Loss in Series Decider

The Athletics would completely fall apart in the series-decider on Wednesday, falling 15-5 to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Following the loss, the Athletics are now 2-4 since the All-Star Game. While it is not the worst record, it is a poor reflection of how much talent this team actually has. However, it is clear that this team needs to improve its pitching and make a big move with the deadline approaching.

Shea Langeliers Is Playing Great

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shea Langeliers has been a huge topic recently as the trade deadline approaches. While it is still unclear if he will actually get traded, it is clear that he is playing on another level. Since the All-Star break, Langeliers is batting .364 with a very impressive 1.189 OPS. He has also walked four times, driven in five runs, and hit two home runs.

In the loss, Langeliers went 2-for-3, with two singles. His ability to get on base makes him a catcher who simply stands above the rest. If he can maintain this, not only will the Athletics be able to turn things around soon, but he could also increase his trade package significantly. Two things that would help the Athletics a lot.

Gage Jump's Implosion Is Concerning

Jul 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the second half of the season, many believed that Jump would be the no-doubt best pitcher for the Athletics and a potential Rookie of the Year candidate for the American League. However, in his first two starts since the All-Star break, Jump is 0-2 with a 9.72 ERA and 2.16 WHIP—a sharp decline in production.

With J.T. Ginn now on the injury list, Jump needs to turn things around. Right now, the Athletics do not have many reliable options in the starting rotation, despite both Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez delivering solid outings. If Jump cannot turn things around soon, the A's will be in trouble.

Jeff McNeil Is Breaking Out

Jul 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) throws to first base for an out against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff McNeil has been a huge contributor throughout the series, despite the Athletics failing to get the job done on Wednesday. In the win on Monday, McNeil would hit a game-winning two-run single in a pinch-hit situation. In the loss on Wednesday, he would go 2-for-4 with a home run. Not bad.

Since the All-Star break, McNeil has been the Athletics' best hitter, with a .500 batting average and an incredible 1.288 OPS. He also drove in five runs while scoring five runs himself. With McNeil batting toward the end of the lineup, this impact means a lot. Once the A's get healthy, the odds that they turn things around are very high, which will come from the bat of Jeff McNeil.