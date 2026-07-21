Athletics Start Series Hot: Takeaways From Monday's Win Over Diamondbacks

With the 10-game losing streak looming over the Athletics, they were still able to pull out a win vs. the Diamondbacks.

The Athletics need to win games; that is obvious. But after a 10-game losing streak that was snapped vs. the Nationals, the urgency to win games has increased significantly. As of July 21, the Athletics are 7.5 games behind Seattle for the AL West lead. A lead that could shrink if the A's can build off this win.

The Athletics Starting Rotation Is Looking Solid

Jul 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If someone had said two weeks ago that Gage Jump would have the worst start post-All-Star break, that person would have been labeled delusional. But so far, J.T. Ginn, Jacob Lopez, and surprising Jeffrey Springs have all put together very solid outings. Because of this, we could see the Athletics change strategies before the deadline.

Jeffrey Springs was one of, if not the worst, pitchers in the Athletics' rotation for the last few months. Surprisingly, it was still Aaron Civale on the move right before the start of the final 66 games of the season. With survivor's guilt very present, Springs would pitch 5.0 innings, allowing six hits and two runs. While the outing is far from perfect, it is a significant step in the right direction.

Tommy White Is a Stud

Jul 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Tommy White (47) walks to the dugout before making his MLB Debut against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tommy White was easily the biggest move the Athletics would make over the All-Star break. Before he even made his debut, hype surrounding the young star was very present. In the win, White would go 4-of-5 while scoring a run. This type of performance was unprecedented. And if maintained, the Athletics will be in a very good spot.

White now joins Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, who hit his first MLB home run in the win, might I add, to a growing list of young Athletics who could define a decade of A's baseball. And while this might sound like an overreaction, it is clear that White can play. Obviously, his numbers will slow down eventually, but right now he is batting .455 with a 1.045 OPS in his first three games in the majors.

Luis Medina Is the Athletics' Best Reliever

May 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Medina (46) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This may seem like a hot take, considering Luis Medina would give up the only run in Saturday's win over the Nationals. But when you look at the bigger picture, this idea comes to life. In Medina's last 20.2 innings, he has posted a very impressive 0.87 ERA and an insane 0.48 WHIP—clearly the best reliever on the roster.

Versus the Diamondbacks, Medina would also pitch two complete innings, while allowing a single. Normally, we only see Medina for an inning, sometimes an inning and a half, depending on the situation. Moving forward, 2.0 innings-plus could be Medina's sweet spot. Something that makes the most sense.