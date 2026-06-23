High-Profile Athletics Who Could Be Traded at Deadline
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With the A's expected to be buyers at the deadline, there are going to be a few good players who could find themselves on the trade block.
The Athletics currently stand at 38-40 and are in the midst of a four-team race for the A.L. West lead. With an electric offense and a young core, the only way is up. However, pitching struggles have really hurt this team, and are the biggest reason, by far, why the Athletics have not reached their ceiling yet.
Lawrence Butler | OF
After signing a seven-year contract last March, it was clear that the Athletics' front office saw a bright future in Butler. In 2025, Butler would bat .234 with 21 home runs, 63 RBIs, and a team-leading 22 stolen bases. The expectations for Butler to build on that success this season were very high.
However, this season has been one to forget for Butler. As of June 23, Butler in the season is batting .195, with five home runs and five stolen bases (3rd on Athletics). This drop in production has been alarming, and it could mean the Athletics would not hesitate to bring Butler up in trade talks.
Jeff McNeil | 2B
Jeff McNeil has been solid for the Athletics this season, posting a .234 batting average with a .626 OPS. But the biggest reason McNeil is on this list in the first place is because of how crowded the Athletics infield has become. Even though McNeil brings veteran value, the A's would be much better off with a solid pitcher.
If a McNeil is not on the table, it would not hurt to add him to the trade block. In the last 30 days, he has been batting .141 in 54 at-bats. And while there has been some production, it is not consistent enough to put McNeil over the other Athletics. We have seen him take at-bats from guys like Zack Gelof and Alika Williams.
Shea Langeliers | C
This one would be a very tough pill to swallow. Shea Langeliers has been one of, if not the best, players on the Athletics roster this season. This year, he is batting .271, with a team-leading 19 home runs and 40 RBIs. His value as a player is sky-high right now, and could be a massive piece at this deadline.
With Langeliers already 28 and a very aggressive agent in his back pocket, the future of Langeliers in the green and gold is uncertain, to say the least. However, as mentioned earlier, the Athletics could land a blockbuster if Langeliers is traded. While it would hurt, it would be great for both parties.
The other side of this trade shouldn't hurt the Athletics in the long term. Behind Langeliers, the A's have Jonah Heim, who has been one of the better A's hitters recently. And behind him is Brian Serven, who is batting .296 in Triple-A Las Vegas. The only question now is: Will the A's pull the trigger?
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV