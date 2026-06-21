Athletics Players Who Could Be Dealt Before the Deadline

With the deadline approaching, here are a few currently rostered Athletics who could be trade pieces.

If the Athletics hope to remain competitive to finish the season, they need to be buyers at this year's trade deadline . While it is unclear how aggressive the Athletics chose to be during this time, it is clear that this team needs more help. Something that can be accomplished if they play their cards right.

Carlos Cortes | RF

Jun 10, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics right fielder Carlos Cortes (26) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Carlos Cortes has been wonderful for the Athletics this season. However, he has hit a noticeable slump, which has made it hard for him to consistently find the field. In the last 15 days, Cortes is hitting .117 with five RBIs and a home run. He also has a rough .373 OPS during this span.

Because of Cortes’ versatility, losing him would be difficult for the Athletics. But to get good players, you have to give up good players. Right now, the Athletics need pitching, not an outfielder . So if Cortes is on the table, along with a few other pieces, the A’s front office should pull the trigger. However, this does put a dent in the Athletics depth, which could be a reason why he remains an Athletic.

Brent Rooker | DH

Jun 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows (50) reacts and Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) rounds the bases after. hitting a home run during the fifth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Brent Rooker's injuries have started to pile up. He would face an oblique strain, which put him on the IL back in April. And just recently, he dealt with a bone bruise, which also put him on the IL. Even though the Athletics fan base loves Rooker, it could be time for both parties to move on to a better opportunity.

This season, Rooker is hitting .200 with a .670 OPS. He has also hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. The production has been ok for Rooker this season, which is why he could be a good piece for the Athletics trading-wise. Since Rooker is normally at DH, the Athletics have plenty of options to fill his role. This trade would be massive.

Jonah Heim | C

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) celebrates after hitting a game tying home run in the 9th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

This one might come as a shocker, considering how clutch Jonah Heim has been for the Athletic, which is why Heim could be a target for teams needing a catcher. This season, Heim is batting .262 with a .858 OPS as well as five home runs and eight RBIs. Not bad at all.

The only issue is that this erases what has been a great duo behind home plate . Shea Langeliers is having an amazing season, and Heim has been great as Langeliers' backup. For this reason, it would hurt to see Heim go. But right now his stock is very high, which has definitely caught the eye of plenty of teams.

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) celebrates with teammates after hitting a game tying home run in the 9th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Considering Heim is a switch-hitting catcher, the Athletics could squeeze a bit more out of any interested team. If a trade were to happen, we would likely see Brian Serven called up, a 31-year-old who has been excellent in Triple-A, batting .296 with a .902 OPS, six home runs, and 34 RBIs in 162 at-bats.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) talks to media members before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It would hurt to see any of these players leave in the coming weeks, but the risk-reward calculus is one the Athletics need to examine closely if offers are on the table for any of their players. With the A’s just 0.5 games back in the AL West and their pitching struggles outweighing the offense, it might be time to make some moves.