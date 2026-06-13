Lawrence Butler Surge Pushes Hot Athletics Within One Game of Even Record in Las Vegas

With Friday's win the Athletics are now on a three-game winning streak in Las Vegas.

The 6-4 win over the Rockies now has the Athletics just one game under .500 and in second place in the A.L. West, just two games behind Seattle. With multiple players heating up, the Athletics have a golden opportunity to sweep the Rockies in Vegas and potentially leave town atop the A.L. West.

Kurtz and Langeliers Are a Solid Leadoff Duo

Jun 12, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) celebrates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Both Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers would have a very solid outing vs the Rockies. As a duo, they would combine for 3-of-10, with two RBIs and two home runs. Both home runs would occur back-to-back in the bottom of the fifth, with Kurtz hitting the longest homerun of the season at 471 feet.

When both players are clicking, which is more often than not, the Athletics are all but guaranteed production at the top of their lineup. While it is unclear whether this is a permanent move for the A's, it should serve them well in the very hitter-friendly Las Vegas Ballpark. Expect more from these two for the rest of the series.

Athletics Bullpen Might Have Figured Things Out

Jun 9, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics pitcher Mason Barnett (63) pitches during the eighth inning of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jeffery Bennett-Imagn Images | Jeffery Bennett-Imagn Images

The Athletics' bullpen has been playing great recently. Outside of their rocky Game 1 vs. the Brewers, where they would give up 10 combined runs, they have been lights out. In the top of the 6th inning the A's would send out Justin Steiner, who would get one out, then allow a three-run homer.

Outside of Stiener's rough outing, which to be fair, was bound to be difficult, the bullpen would hold strong. Hogan Harris would pitch 1.1 innings, allowing 0 hits with two strikeouts, and Mason Barnett would pick up the save with 1.2 innings pitched with one strikeout. Considering all the talent the A's elected not to use, the rest of the series should go smooth.

Lawrence Butler is Heating Up

Jun 12, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics center fielder Lawrence Butler (4) reacts after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Lawrence Butler has not been himself this season, that much is obvious. Entering this series, Butler was hitting .165, and just a week ago his average was .158...not good. It would get so bad that Butler was actually last in the MLB in WAR, with -1.1. After murmurs of a demotion coming soon, Butler would turn things around.

In Game 3 vs. the Brewers, he would emerge as the unlikely hero for the Athletics, where he would hit a late two-run home run to give the Athletics the lead. In the first game vs. the Rockies, he would go 2-of-2 with a double, an RBI, and a walk. With Butler heating up the Athletics are looking very dangerous.