Why the Athletics’ Success in Boston Could Last

The Athletics won a series against the hottest team in baseball and looked good doing it.

The Athletics have struggled badly over the past two months, erasing what had been a promising season. Now at 47-71 and 12.5 games out of first in the AL West, a turnaround will not come easily. If they are going to beat those expectations, here is what needs to happen.

The Big 3 Needs To Stay Consistent

Aug 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Athletics' pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' starting rotation has been historically bad all season long. But just recently, and in the Red Sox series, there is little doubt that the Athletics' rotation has turned a corner . Because of this, the Athletics hypothetically could end the season on a 26-18 run if the big three of Jacob Lopez, JT Ginn, and Gage Jump deliver in each of their starts to end the season.

While this is unlikely and does not account for other factors, there is still a looming question on everyone's mind. What if this rotation were paired with a healthy lineup? And as mentioned earlier, the Athletics are 12.5 games back in the AL West, meaning there is a lot of work to do. But if these pitchers can remain consistent, the Athletics could be closer than most people think.

Zack Gelof Returning Means More Wins

Jul 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) walks off the field with manager Mark Kotsay (7) after he was in injured in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' injury problem is not going away anytime soon. Nick Kurtz and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer are rehabbing slowly, and without Brent Rooker or Shea Langeliers for the rest of the season, the Athletics simply do not have much to work with. But we could see Zack Gelof return very soon.

The magic number of at-bats for Gelof to return is 20 to 25. Considering that Gelof at one point had the longest hitting streak in baseball and is an overall net-positive as a whole, adding him to a team that just beat the Red Sox cleanly is a concerning thought for opposing teams.

Bullpen Struggles Can Be Fixed

Aug 2, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Hogan Harris (36) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' bullpen has been inconsistent at best. Part of the blame can be put on individuals, but also on the staff who are making completely wrong calls. In the win over Boston, we saw Brady Basso in the seventh, Elvis Alvarado in the eighth, and Hogan Harris in the ninth. This structure was key to their success.

More often than not, we see the wrong pitchers in the wrong situations, even though pitchers who would be better suited are available. Take Luis Medina, for example, vs. the Diamondbacks; he would pitch in the bottom of the 10th. He would collapse, but as we know, Medina has not fared well in high-leverage situations.

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Jose Suarez against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there were a glimpse of structure in this bullpen, the Athletics might be closer to a playoff bid than they are now. Moving forward, the key to a successful turnaround will require better pitching decisions across the board. Which, in practice, looks like relievers pitching minimal innings in situations where they have done well.