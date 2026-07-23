Why the Athletics Are Close To Turning Things Around

Even though the Athletics' start to the second half of the season has been subpar, things could turn around very soon.

Right now, the Athletics are 43-59, fourth in the AL West, and just 2.5 games in front of the Angels for last in the AL West outright. And while things do look very dim, there is still hope for the Athletics to turn things around soon. The only problem is that we do not know when this will happen.

The A's Will Get Healthy Soon

Jul 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) looks on from the dugout before the start of a game between the Miami Marlins at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A massive driver in the Athletics' recent slump has been injuries. The list includes: Nick Kurtz, J.T. Ginn, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer , Zack Gelof, Luis Severino, Colby Thomas, Brent Rooker, Justin Sterner, Denzel Clarke, Brooks Kriske, and Gunnar Hoglund—a very lengthy list to say the least.

However, the Athletics will be getting Kurtz, Ginn, Kuroda-Grauer, Gelof, and Thomas back within the next few weeks. When this happens, the Athletics will start to pick things up. As of now, the pieces are already in place, with excellent showings from Jacob Wilson and Tommy White.

Starting Pitching Is Picking Up

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest reason the Athletics have plateaued this season has been terrible pitching. J.T. Ginn and Gage Jump were the only real highlights from the first half of the season in that regard. Now, the Athletics have seen improvements from Jacob Lopez and Jeffrey Springs—two players who will be able to change the trajectory of the season.

And while both pitchers have only recorded one start since the All-Star break, there is reason to believe this could be sustainable. If they can turn things up, the Athletics could have consistent pitching for the first time this season. This will easily turn the Athletics into a very scary team.

The Stars Are Aligning

Jul 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) hits an RBI fielders choice against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This ties into the first section of this article. But as of now, we are seeing massive production from Tyler Soderstrom, Tommy White, Jacob Wilson, Jeff McNeil, and Shea Langeliers . Once you add Kurtz, Gelof, and Kuroda-Grauer to that list, all of a sudden, the Athletics will look like a very strong team.

The only real caveat is whether this can be maintained. Once the injured players return to the lineup, there is a chance we start to see the "healthy" players slow down. If avoided and if the pitching stabilizes, the season could make a 180. However, this is much easier said than done.