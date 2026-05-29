3 Yankees The Athletics Need To Shut Down

Following a devastating series vs. the Mariners, the Athletics now turn to the red-hot Yankees.

The stage is set for two second-place teams to face off in a series that could very well determine where both the Yankees and Athletics will place in their respective division. Unfortunately for the A's, they are on a three-game losing streak while the Yankees are on a four-game winning streak.

Ben Rice | 1B

May 27, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice (22) hits a one run triple against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Yankees have talent all over the place, which makes this series that much more intimidating. But in the Yankees' last three games, Ben Rice has really made a name for himself. During that stretch, he is hitting .384 with five hits and four RBIs. He would also walk twice in the series vs. the Royals.

The bottom line when facing the Yankees is that it almost feels like there's no easy out. Rice is the epitome of that, as this season he is hitting .290 with a 1.006 OPS. Rice's long-ball is right up there with the top of the league with 16 on the season, ranking him sixth in the league. With how the Athletics' pitching has been, we might see a homer or two this series.

Aaron Judge | RF

May 26, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs the bases after hitting a RBI double in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

This one is obvious. Aaron Judge has been one of, if not the best, players in baseball in the last few years. While his stats are not mindblowing this season, his bat, combined with the A's pitching , is never a good mix, especially when you factor in the A's home stadium. Things could get nasty fast.

This season, Judge is hitting .252 on 202 ABs. He also hosts a .380 OBP and a .934 OPS. Judge has also homered 17 times this season and has recorded 10 doubles. Because of his and Rice's offensive output this season, the Athletics' offense will also have to wake up. This is make-or-break for the Athletics.

Ryan Weathers | SP

Apr 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Ryan Weathers (40) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Ryan Weathers is projected to pitch in Game 2 of the series. This is not good news for the Athletics. This season, Weathers is 2-2, with a 3.14 ERA and 1.12 WHIP. Even though Weathers has been inconsistent this season, his last start suggests he is on the right path.

Against the Rays on May 24, he would pitch seven innings and allow just four hits. Considering the Athletics only mustered a measly three runs in the last series vs. the Mariners, this matchup is very concerning. If the top of the lineup, as well as a few players in the middle of the lineup, are able to heat up, the Athletics could steal a win.