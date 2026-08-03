Athletics Lose Again: Top Takeaways From Embarrassing Loss vs. Tigers

The A's are not playing good baseball.

The first line of this article may be pretty bland; however, there is no better way to describe this current Athletics team. Poor pitching from wire to wire, as well as an offense that has completely disappeared since the break. By adding those factors together, you will get an 11-0 loss more often than not.

The Only Way Is Up for Jump

Aug 2, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the break, Gage Jump is 1-3 with a 7.50 ERA and 1.94 WHIP. This drop in production is extremely concerning, considering Jump was coming off the break as the Athletics' No. 1 pitcher in the rotation. After an elite first half, every ounce of excellence that was present before has dried up.

Even though Jump would start slowly, he would pick things up in his third start after the break, in which he would pitch 6.0 innings vs. the Red Sox , while allowing just three hits and no runs. With so much promise occurring in that start, the result vs. the Tigers was unprecedented, as Jump would pitch 3.2 innings, while allowing six runs and walking six batters. Ugly.

Example A: Why the Athletics' Bullpen Is Bad

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Hogan Harris (36) reacts after a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no question that the Athletics' bullpen struggles this season have had a net negative impact on the Athletics' win total. However, something many people miss is how these innings are distributed. In the loss, Hogan Harris would pitch in the fifth inning, four innings earlier than he would normally.

And while Harris would have a solid outing, only allowing one hit in 1.0 inning, this is not when he is supposed to be pitching. In his place late in the game, Ben Bowden would get the outing, in which he would allow four runs on just two hits while walking two, along with a hit-by-pitch. Granted, the Athletics were down seven at that point, but without consistent roles, this bullpen will always be scrambling.

The A's Gave Up in Game 3

Jul 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) reacts during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was the first game of the skid when it truly felt like the Athletics had rolled onto their backs during a series loss. Just by looking at the starting lineup, it was clear that the Athletics were not taking this game very seriously. With Jacob Wilson and Nick Kurtz both being left out, the lineup looked weak as a whole.

Even though Kurtz and Wilson are still nursing injuries, this game felt like a lost cause; there was no hope of winning from start to finish, and the body language made it clear that there had been a noticeable shift in mood. With the Athletics now 4-21 in their last 25 games, it might be time to shut the door on what once was a very promising season.