These Athletics Must Step Up To End Series Losing Streak

The Athletics need to win their upcoming series against Detroit.

Right now, the Athletics are still on one of the worst skids in all of baseball, even after a very competitive series against the Red Sox. Even though the A's were swept by the Tigers earlier this month, there is still a sizeable chance they can get the job done. But for this to happen, these players need to step up.

Jeffrey Springs | SP

Jul 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeffrey Springs will be tasked with setting the momentum in Game 1 vs. the Tigers. In his last start vs. the Twins, he would exit the game early with hip discomfort after pitching 1.1 innings and giving up five runs. Injury or not, a stat line this bad cannot happen in Game 1.

While each starting pitcher from the series will need to pitch well, Springs will need to pitch deep into the game. After playing four games vs. Boston, the Athletics do not have many arms left in the bullpen. If Springs can survive until at least the sixth inning, the Athletics will not have to use many pitchers, which will pay off later in the series.

Nick Kurtz | 1B

Jun 27, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) is greeted by teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You would think a team needs its best player to play well to win a three-game set. Which, while true, is exactly what the Athletics need against the Tigers with Nick Kurtz . Since the break (six games), Kurtz is batting .063, with a rough .461 OPS. Knowing what Kurtz is capable of, hitting or not, this has been a massive driver in the Athletics' lack of success.

The Athletics' offense has been decent during this slump (3.33 runs per game), but is still missing that punch at the top of the order. If Kurtz can contribute even a little, the Athletics should be able to parlay that into a few extra runs, which is all they really need with how solid the pitching has been.

Jose Suarez | RP

Jul 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics relief pitcher Jose Suarez (54) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jose Suarez has been one of the better relievers for the Athletics this season, but all credibility disappeared after giving up two very important late-inning home runs. If you take those pitches away, the Athletics may have won the Red Sox series 3-1, but the "what if" game means nothing if the stats are still in the books.

While it is unclear how much Suarez will pitch, there is reason to believe he will. And when he does, the Athletics will need clean innings if there is any hope of snapping the series-win drought. Since the break, Suarez is sporting a 7.50 ERA and a decent 1.00 WHIP in just 6.0 innings.