Athletics Wash Sox: Takeaways From Wednesday's Bounce-Back Win

The Athletics needed a win on Tuesday, and they got just that.

This game felt good, as the A's would lead wire to wire. And while there were very sketchy moments, the A's pitching staff was able to handle it well enough to sneak past the Red Sox rally late in the game. A win on Wednesday could prove to be the start of something very special.

Tommy White Is Ridiculous

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics third baseman Tommy White against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tommy White has looked amazing since getting called up during the All-Star break. Since getting called up, White is batting .359 along with an .800 OPS, while scoring six runs. His defense is also something to note, as his efforts at third were crucial in the win all night.

In the win, White would go 4-of-4, with four singles and two runs. This now marks his second game with four hits, the last coming on July 20 in a win over the Diamondbacks. With multiple injuries still present, we need White to keep this up. However, things could get tricky when those injuries come back.

Brian Serven Is Ample Langeliers Replacement

Mar 7, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Brian Serven (10) gives the signals against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the sample size is small, Brian Serven could be a solid option with Shea Langeliers out for the season. In the win, Serven would hit his first home run since 2022, which was crucial in the Athletics' tight win. During the win, Serven was also great at challenging calls via ABS, which was a major reason losing Langeliers is such a big deal.

Serven and Jonah Heim will split games down the stretch, but with Heim proving to be a solid hitter, despite his recent slump, we will likely see Serven at catcher 60% of the time. Serven's defense is solid enough, but his ability to set the strike zone and call a decent game is all the Athletics can ask for right now. Besides, the options at catcher right now are very thin.

Jump Is Starting To Look Like Himself

Jul 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After struggling in his previous two starts, Gage Jump looked sharp in the win. He pitched 6.0 innings, struck out seven, and allowed no runs on three hits. In a previous article outlining the path to a series victory, Jump needed to have a good game, and he delivered.

Up next, Jacob Lopez will take the mound in a game that could define this post-All-Star Break rotation. If Lopez, Jump, and JT Ginn can all play the Athletics consistently, the Athletics could be in a really good place within the next month. And while this is optimistic, the pieces are slowly falling into place.