How Athletics Can Steal Momentum During Red Sox Series

The Athletics have a lot of work to do if they hope to win their first series in 44 days.

It has been a train wreck, to say the least, for the Athletics in the last month or so. With a series win drought approaching 50 days and the team facing many huge injuries, the trajectory of this season feels bleak. However, if they can knock off a team as hot as the Red Sox, it could be the start of something special.

Gage Jump Needs To Get It Together

Jul 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the All-Star break, Gage Jump was easily one of, if not the best, overall pitchers for the Athletics. But with back-to-back ugly starts now, serious questions are being raised about Jump. With two more games after Jump's start vs. the Red Sox, the A's need a jolt somewhere.

In Jump's last seven starts, he is 1-5, with a 5.35 ERA and 1.63 WHIP. In his last two starts vs. the Nationals and Diamondbacks, Jump's ERA and WHIP jumped considerably, with a 9.72 ERA and 2.16 WHIP. If Jump can deliver a good start vs. the Sox, the rest of the series could go smoothly, with Jacob Lopez in Game 3 and the mystery starter in Game 4.

The Athletics' New 'Big 3' Needs To Show Up

Jul 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) swings at a pitch during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Shea Langeliers out for the rest of the season, the Athletics will need to lean heavily on Jacob Wilson, Tyler Soderstrom, and Nick Kurtz to keep the offense afloat. In recent times, this has been much easier said than done, with Kurtz barely coming out of a 0-for-25 slump and Wilson in the midst of a 0-for-16 slump.

Soderstrom has been the only consistent player since the All-Star break; in his last 15 games, he is batting .306 with a .974 OPS, four home runs, and nine RBIs. If these three players can get on the same wavelength, there is reason to believe that the Athletics can turn this series around.

More Innings From Starting Pitching

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) talks with Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) before being pulled during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jose Suarez blowing the series opener when he allowed a grand slam, following 5.2 scoreless innings from Jack Perkins, it is clear that the Athletics cannot trust their bullpen, no matter who is on the mound. Because of this, we need to see long outings from Jump and Lopez on Tuesday and Wednesday. The same can be applied to whoever gets the start for Thursday's game.

If each pitcher can live to see the sixth or even seventh inning, the Athletics will be able to use fewer relievers, which allows for less volatility as a whole. This will also allow us to see better pitching options used, from guys like Luis Medina , Hogan Harris, and Elvis Alvarado in situations that actually require them, rather than situations out of pure desperation.