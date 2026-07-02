Athletics Make First Notable Move at Trade Deadline

The A's have announced that they have traded infielder Brett Harris to the Boston Red Sox. The team will acquire minor league right-hander Ben Hansen.

In a slew of roster moves just days ago, the A's elected to designate Harris for assignment, which opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for the promotion of the hot prospect , Joshua-Kuroda Grauer.

A three-hit big league debut for Joshua Kuroda-Grauer!



MLB's No. 10 2B prospect shows off his elite bat-to-ball skills for the @Athletics. pic.twitter.com/xBaeckLJhi — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 30, 2026

The A's infield has unfortunately been dealt a rough hand when it comes to injury recently. The team has been without Luis Severino and designated hitter Brent Rooker.

Most recently, the A's just lost out on Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom. Wilson reinjured his shoulder, and Soderstrom is dealing with left hip impingement. Wilson could be out for an extended time, but will hopefully avoid surgery. Soderstrom will hopefully be back in the coming weeks.

Athletics Acquire Ben Hansen

New Athletics RHP Ben Hansen intrigued me this spring. 6-foot-6 frame w/7+ feet of extension. FB 92-96 plays above velocity & misses bats, but inconsistent control. Curveball 76-78 has high whiff & chase rates. Also throws cutter, sweeper & changeup. 52 K:14 BB in 41.2 IP pic.twitter.com/8iUbggtUTn — Ian Cundall (@IanCundall) July 1, 2026

In the trade, the A's have landed minor league right-hander Ben Hansen. The 6'6, 210-pound Hansen just came from the Red Sox High-A affiliate, where he posted a 4.75 ERA in 41.2 innings.

It seems as if Hansen is mainly a relief pitcher and will likely remain one in the A's system. The team has assigned him to their High-A team, the Lansing Lugnuts.

The 24-year-old was a 20th-round selection back in 2024 and was mainly a starter when he first entered the Red Sox organization. He struggled in Low-A ball as a starter and would transition into a bullpen arm in High-A.

Last night the A’s traded Brett Harris to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league right-hander, Ben Hansen.



Hansen posted a 4.75 ERA in 41.2 innings with Boston’s High-A affiliate.#Athletics — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) July 1, 2026

It looks as if the A's organization needs to see more from him at the High-A level before getting the big call-up to Double-A ball. Because of his size, he'll have the perfect frame for the A's to coach him up and hopefully help him get to the big leagues sooner rather than later.

What the Red Sox Get in Brett Harris

Sep 23, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Brett Harris (11) celebrates after hitting a double during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brett Harris was drafted by the A's in the seventh round back in 2021 and has played in parts of three seasons with the big league team.

He showed his bat's potential last season, recording 84 plate appearances and posting a .274 batting average. Unfortunately, he'd get only six plate appearances this season and was hitless.

The Red Sox were likely intrigued by his numbers with Triple-A Las Vegas over the last two seasons and his big league numbers in his short sample size last season.

Late last night, the Red Sox acquired infielder Brett Harris from the A’s, per @ChrisCotillo.



He had been DFA’d earlier this week. Played in 73 big leagues games over the last 3 years. 71 OPS+. Has swung it well in AAA. Final MiLB option year.



Righty Ben Hansen is the return. pic.twitter.com/k5PsSfKzki — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 1, 2026

The other thing with Brett Harris is his ability to play top-of-the-line defense. His defense is not only really good at third base, which is a defensive-premium position, but he can also play shortstop, second base, and first base.

His ability to play all around the infield and do a good job, and has flashed signs of being a good hitter, likely attracted the Red Sox to trade for him.