Athletics Make First Notable Move at Trade Deadline
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The A's have announced that they have traded infielder Brett Harris to the Boston Red Sox. The team will acquire minor league right-hander Ben Hansen.
In a slew of roster moves just days ago, the A's elected to designate Harris for assignment, which opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for the promotion of the hot prospect, Joshua-Kuroda Grauer.
The A's infield has unfortunately been dealt a rough hand when it comes to injury recently. The team has been without Luis Severino and designated hitter Brent Rooker.
Most recently, the A's just lost out on Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom. Wilson reinjured his shoulder, and Soderstrom is dealing with left hip impingement. Wilson could be out for an extended time, but will hopefully avoid surgery. Soderstrom will hopefully be back in the coming weeks.
Athletics Acquire Ben Hansen
In the trade, the A's have landed minor league right-hander Ben Hansen. The 6'6, 210-pound Hansen just came from the Red Sox High-A affiliate, where he posted a 4.75 ERA in 41.2 innings.
It seems as if Hansen is mainly a relief pitcher and will likely remain one in the A's system. The team has assigned him to their High-A team, the Lansing Lugnuts.
The 24-year-old was a 20th-round selection back in 2024 and was mainly a starter when he first entered the Red Sox organization. He struggled in Low-A ball as a starter and would transition into a bullpen arm in High-A.
It looks as if the A's organization needs to see more from him at the High-A level before getting the big call-up to Double-A ball. Because of his size, he'll have the perfect frame for the A's to coach him up and hopefully help him get to the big leagues sooner rather than later.
What the Red Sox Get in Brett Harris
Brett Harris was drafted by the A's in the seventh round back in 2021 and has played in parts of three seasons with the big league team.
He showed his bat's potential last season, recording 84 plate appearances and posting a .274 batting average. Unfortunately, he'd get only six plate appearances this season and was hitless.
The Red Sox were likely intrigued by his numbers with Triple-A Las Vegas over the last two seasons and his big league numbers in his short sample size last season.
The other thing with Brett Harris is his ability to play top-of-the-line defense. His defense is not only really good at third base, which is a defensive-premium position, but he can also play shortstop, second base, and first base.
His ability to play all around the infield and do a good job, and has flashed signs of being a good hitter, likely attracted the Red Sox to trade for him.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2