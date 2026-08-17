Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 17

The Boston Red Sox are comfortably in the playoff picture, but have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games, so they have to turn things around before they continue to stumble down the postseason standings.

They're set to take on a dangerous Arizona Diamondbacks team this week, which is just one game back from a playoff spot heading into this series.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's opener.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-188)

Red Sox -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +120

Red Sox -130

Total

OVER 9 (-105)

UNDER 9 (-115)

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Arizona: Mitch Bratt, LHP (1-1, 3.74 ERA)

Boston: Alec Gamboa, LHP (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Monday, August 17

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): DBACKS.TV, NESN

Diamondbacks record: 66-59

Red Sox record: 66-58

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Ceddanne Rafaela to hit a home run on Monday night:

The Boston Red Sox are scheduled to face Mitch Bratt, the rookie left-hander from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bratt has given up five home runs through his first seven starts of his career, so let's target a Red Sox bat that has been great against left-handed pitchers this season.

The player I'm going to bet on is Ceddanne Rafaela at +630. His batting average is similar against righties and lefties, but his slugging percentage explodes from .442 against righties to .520 against lefties. With that added power against a lefty, he's going to be a great home run candidate tonight.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Prediction and Best Bet

For day 225 of my challenge of betting $100 every day for a year, I decided to bet the OVER in this game.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 225



$25: Padres +108

$25: Diamondbacks/Red Sox OVER 9 (+100)

$50: Cubs -160



Yesterday: 0-3-1 (-$70)

Year-to-date: 381-405-13 (+$14.23) pic.twitter.com/l1FbWX9o6V — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) August 17, 2026

If you're going to back the Red Sox offense, do it when they're facing a left-handed pitcher. The Red Sox's wRC+ improves from 94 against right-handed pitchers, a bottom-five mark in the Majors, to 111 against left-handed pitchers, which is the fourth-highest mark among all teams.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks' offense has been red-hot lately, ranking fourth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. The Red Sox are close behind them in that time frame, coming in at sixth.

I'm going to trust both offenses and bet the OVER tonight.

Pick: OVER 9 (-105) via FanDuel

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