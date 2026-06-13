Jacob Wilson Returns to Athletics Roster to Soften Brent Rooker's Sudden Injury Blow
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The A's will be getting some help offensively for their series in Las Vegas, as star shortstop Jacob Wilson is getting activated off the injured list.
In the past week, the team has gotten both Max Muncy, and now Jacob Wilson off the injured list, which is great for their offense. Unfortunately, the A's did lose one piece of their offense in these roster moves, as their designated hitter, Brent Rooker, is heading to the injured list.
Brent Rooker was just starting to heat up for this A's offense. He had been sitting out the last few days with a small injury, but he will be out for a few weeks now.
The A's had a tough roster decision to make with Jacob Wilson returning. I had eliminated it down to Alika Williams, Lawrence Butler, and Jeff McNeil to be removed from the current roster to make space. That would've been a super tough decision to make, but Rooker's injury at least made that decision a little bit easier.
Brent Rooker to the Injured List
Brent Rooker will likely be out for over a week with a bruise in his knee. This will buy time for the A's to make the decision on sending down someone like Lawrence Butler. If Butler keeps struggling, when Rooker returns, they could send him down to Triple-A to get his confidence back.
His clutch home run against the Brewers in the Las Vegas series should have given him a little bit of confidence, but we don't know how long it'll last.
Rooker was batting .240 in his last 7 games, but was coming off a rough few weeks of play, he'll be sidelined.
An injury this small shouldn't require a rehab assignment, but maybe they will have him make a few starts there before he returns to the A's lineup.
A's Offense With Wilson Back
The A's offense has been top 10 in all of baseball in terms of batting average. This is very crazy considering they've been without their star shortstop, Jacob Wilson. He was tied for the second-highest batting average in all of baseball last season.
Only the Yankees' Aaron Judge had a higher batting average than Wilson last season.
Even without Wilson, the A's lineup has kept the team right around .500 baseball, and hopefully, with a chance to play playoff baseball come October.
He'll rejoin the stacked lineup with Nick Kurtz, Shea Langeliers, Carlos Cortes, and others. It's going to be really fun to see Jacob Wilson back in the heart of that A's lineup.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2