Athletics Lose Two Key Bats to Injury, Call Up Hot Hitter
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It's been a rough last week for the A's and even a rough month in terms of losing key players to injury.
The team has now lost Zack Gelof to a hand injury that ended his hitting streak. They are also without Brent Rooker and their ace, Luis Severino, who injured himself following his start against the Yankees.
These injuries have caused the A's to fall to fourth place in the American League West, which is brutal considering just a few weeks ago they stood alone atop the division.
Now, the A's are losing a couple more key pieces to their offense in Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom. Both have been placed on the 10-day injured list, and there's no word on how long it will take for them to return to the lineup.
Athletics Lose Soderstrom and Wilson
The A's offense got some relief when Max Muncy and Jacob Wilson returned from the Injured List just a few weeks ago, as their infield looked pretty rough without them.
It wasn't very long after Wilson was back that he has now reinjured his shoulder, and there's certainly a chance that it could require surgery. He was expected to play through the shoulder issue and get the long-term fix via surgery this offseason, but he might need to just get it now.
Against the Giants, Wilson was removed for a pinch hitter after diving into home and reinjuring his shoulder. Manager Mark Kotsay confirmed that Wilson was injured to the point that he couldn't swing his bat.
Tyler Soderstrom was removed in the third inning against the Angels, and it was deemed that hip impingement would sideline him for a few weeks.
Obviously, the loss of Wilson and Soderstrom will hurt the A's offense, as their deep lineup has lost some key depth.
A's Promote Joshua Kuroda-Grauer
It's no secret that JKG has been one of the hottest hitters in all of minor league baseball, which has prompted the A's front office to promote him sometime soon.
The pair of injuries allowed the A's to recall Darell Hernaiz and also promote their ninth-ranked prospect, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer.
In JKG's first career at-bat, he would come up and hit an RBI single to tie the game early against a tough Dodgers' team.
JKG has hit his way all the way up the A's farm system and will hopefully continue to do so and play his way into having a role on the ball club even when Wilson and Soderstrom return to the action.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2