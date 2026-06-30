Athletics Lose Two Key Bats to Injury, Call Up Hot Hitter

It's been a rough last week for the A's and even a rough month in terms of losing key players to injury.

The team has now lost Zack Gelof to a hand injury that ended his hitting streak. They are also without Brent Rooker and their ace, Luis Severino, who injured himself following his start against the Yankees.

The Athletics have selected infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, and recalled right-handed pitcher Kade Morris and infielder Darell Hernaiz from Triple-A Las Vegas. The A’s placed infielder Jacob Wilson on the 10-day injured list retroactive to June 26 with a right thumb… — A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) June 29, 2026

These injuries have caused the A's to fall to fourth place in the American League West, which is brutal considering just a few weeks ago they stood alone atop the division.

Now, the A's are losing a couple more key pieces to their offense in Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom. Both have been placed on the 10-day injured list, and there's no word on how long it will take for them to return to the lineup.

Athletics Lose Soderstrom and Wilson

Jul 11, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics outfielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) celebrates with shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The A's offense got some relief when Max Muncy and Jacob Wilson returned from the Injured List just a few weeks ago, as their infield looked pretty rough without them.

It wasn't very long after Wilson was back that he has now reinjured his shoulder, and there's certainly a chance that it could require surgery. He was expected to play through the shoulder issue and get the long-term fix via surgery this offseason, but he might need to just get it now.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer is being called up to the show!!



Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom are heading to the IL.#Athletics — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) June 29, 2026

Against the Giants, Wilson was removed for a pinch hitter after diving into home and reinjuring his shoulder. Manager Mark Kotsay confirmed that Wilson was injured to the point that he couldn't swing his bat.

Tyler Soderstrom was removed in the third inning against the Angels, and it was deemed that hip impingement would sideline him for a few weeks.

Obviously, the loss of Wilson and Soderstrom will hurt the A's offense, as their deep lineup has lost some key depth.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/mvqVSe4Jbm — Athletics (@Athletics) June 29, 2026

A's Promote Joshua Kuroda-Grauer

Jun 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) is unable to turn a double play over the top of Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) after getting the force out at second in the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

It's no secret that JKG has been one of the hottest hitters in all of minor league baseball, which has prompted the A's front office to promote him sometime soon.

The pair of injuries allowed the A's to recall Darell Hernaiz and also promote their ninth-ranked prospect, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer.

Grab that ball ‼️



First big league hit for Joshua Kuroda-Grauer!!! pic.twitter.com/5XUJ3kVgif — Athletics (@Athletics) June 30, 2026

In JKG's first career at-bat, he would come up and hit an RBI single to tie the game early against a tough Dodgers' team.

JKG has hit his way all the way up the A's farm system and will hopefully continue to do so and play his way into having a role on the ball club even when Wilson and Soderstrom return to the action.