Athletics Sunk by Mariners: Key Takeaways From 7-2 Loss

The Athletics would struggle badly vs. the Mariners, losing 7-2; here are some troubling themes that developed throughout the game.

Entering this game, the Athletics were one game above .500, and 2.5 games in the lead of the A.L West. Unfortunately, the A's would get smoked, losing to the second-place Mariners, who are now within striking distance of leading the A.L West. The issues below need to be fixed quickly, or this series could be devastating in retrospect.

A's Starting Pitching Woes Strike Again

May 3, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Aaron Civale (45) throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

The A's falling behind early has been almost expected throughout the season, and once again occurred vs. the Mariners. After two decent innings of Aaron Civale's 11th start of the season, he would collapse in the top of the third, where he would give up six runs and six hits. Then, in the fourth, J.P. Crawford would go yard to make the score 7-0.

To end the night, Civale would pitch four innings, giving up nine hits and seven runs, and only striking out two batters. This was a rough performance from top to bottom, and overall summed up the struggles that the A's starting rotation has been facing as of late. Something needs to change.

Aaron Civale was dealing with a shoulder/lat issue.

Athletics May Be Buyers at the Deadline

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) watches the flight of his home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

When taking a look at the current state of this Athletics team, it is not good. Even though they are playing above expectations in some sense, they are still severely limited due to poor pitching, and players in the lineup simply not playing to expectations.

The A's are definitely in a trick spot. They have clearly fast-tracked their success this season, but still don't feel like a scary team. Right now, the A's have a few players who could possibly bring in massive hauls that would be more beneficial in the long run. A solid starter could be extremely beneficial to this A's team to finish the season.

Shea Langeliers Turned a Corner

May 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

The last week has not been friendly to the Athletics' leading hitter. He is hitting just .107, with a .242 OBP and .286 SLG. A massive drop off compared to what he was hitting in the earlier part of the season. Thankfully, in the eighth inning, he would hit a solo homer, giving us hope that he might have figured things out.

Having Langeliers' bat when he is hot makes the Athletics look incredible. When it is off, not so much. The A's still have two more games in this series, and if Langeliers can generate some offense hitting in the three spot behind two of the hottest players in baseball, the Athletics should be in a good position to win it.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) talks to media members before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Overall, this game really hurt the Athletics in more ways than one, and if they cannot get things going, the current lead they hold in the A.L West could evaporate fast. But for now, we can only ask that the A's go back out there and turn things around before the All-Star break.