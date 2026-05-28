What We Learned From Athletics Devastating Series vs. Mariners

The Athletics would get absolutely smoked by the Mariners, meaning there is a new top dog in the A.L West.

This flat-out was not a good series for the A's. Not only would they lose the division in the process, but they would get outscored 22-3 across all three games. A series like this has raised questions about the A's current status. Here are some key takeaways from this awful series.

The Athletics Offense Is Ice Cold...Like Freezing

May 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) walks back to the dugout after striking out during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

For most of the series, it felt like there were perfectly placed holes in each of the Athletics' bats. Considering the A's scored only three runs throughout the series, and not even Nick Kurtz got a hit, the pressure on this team to perform is on. If the Athletics do not make a 180 soon, they could be in terrible shape down the stretch.

The Athletics would go a whopping 1-of-17 with RISP throughout the course of the series, not good. But that is obvious. What is most concerning is the lack of urgency this team had. When your star players are not getting hits in a series for the division, there are some serious questions to be had about this team's core.

The Athletics Pitching Is a Lost Cause

May 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) makes his MLB debut and throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

This was not a good series for the A's pitching staff...more like the whole month. No matter who the A's seemed to put out there, it was no match for the Mariners bats. Things go so bad that during the series, the A's would call up Gage Jump to soothe the current struggles. And while it was his MLB debut, it was not pretty.

Aaron Civale would also be placed on the 15-day IL, further complicating matters. Because of that, the A's really do not have much stability. Looking ahead to the Yankees' series, the Athletics will send out Luis Severino, J.T. Ginn, and Jacob Lopez. Even though each pitcher has shown flashes of brilliance, it’s hard to feel optimistic about their upcoming outings.

Tyler Soderstrom Is Hot

May 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler Soderstrom would have a very solid series vs. the Mariners. He would go 4-of-11(.363), including two doubles, which has now put him second in MLB with 16 total. He also would homer in Game 2 to put his total at six on the season. Hopefully, he can keep this up.

The frustrating part of Soderstrom's game is the lack of opportunities he's gotten. Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers have really struggled to do anything substantial on offense in front of him. This, in turn, has caused quite a bottleneck in the Athletics lineup. If the other can get on Soderstrom's level, the A's will be back in business.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) talks to media members before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Up next for the Athletics will be the Yankees at home for a three-game series. Considering the Yanks are on a four-game winning streak, and the A's just lost their last three, the odds that we see real change series to series are slim.