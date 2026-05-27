Athletics Capsized in Game 2: Top Takeaways From Mariners Loss

The Athletics' offensive woes would strike again in the second game of the Mariners series.

This simply was not the Athletics' day. As of now, the Athletics are 27-28, and just 0.5 games in front of the Mariners, and from the looks of it, are just a game away from the Mariners taking full control of the A.L West. Here is everything notable from the Athletics 4-1 loss to Seattle.

Gage Jump Shows Some Promise in Loss

May 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) makes his MLB debut and throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

This is definitely not the debut that Gage Jump was hoping for. In 5.0 IP, he would allow nine hits and four runs while walking just one batter. Considering all that happened in the last 24 hours leading up to the debut, this is a reasonable outing. Imagine pitching your debut with minimal time to prep; it was never going to be easy.

It should be mentioned that Jump struck out five batters in a rather convincing fashion. And if you really want to give him more credit, the A's defense was far from perfect, and could have made a few plays to help the rookie out. Jump also showed incredible poise at the top of the thirrd inning with runners at the corners. Hopefully, his next start will feel a lot cleaner.

The A's Offense Stinks Right Now

May 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) prepares to throw his bat after drawing a walk and extended his on base streak during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

The Mariners should get credit for having an amazing pitching staff, but even so, the Athletics were ranked fifth in the league in batting average entering the series. But through two games of the series, this offense has fallen completely flat , including Nick Kurtz's 48-game on-base streak, which was snapped in the loss.

The Athletics also left 13 runners on base, a clear sign of a sputtering offense. Right fielder Lawrence Butler, back in the lineup, stranded four of those runners, including Zach Gelof in the bottom of the ninth, a moment that could have been a turning point if capitalized on. If the A's can't get hot soon, they will go barreling down the A.L West standings.

Watch Out for Tyler Soderstrom

May 3, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (right) smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Tyler Soderstrom has been great in the past week and was a bright spot in what was a terrible loss for the A's. In Game 2 of the Mariners series, Soderstrom would go 2-of-4. with a homer in the bottom of the ninth. The A's need a jolt in their offense, and with how Soderstrom is playing, this is coming to fruition.

In the last seven days, Soderstrom is hitting .321 with a .923 OPS. This stretch also includes five RBIs, nine hits, and three XBH. Soderstrom is also T-3rd in the majors in doubles this season with 15. If he can keep this up for long enough, the rest of the A's should be able to follow suit. Expect big things in the next few games.

May 10, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay walks back the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

This was definitely not the Athletics' best performance. However, there were still a few bright spots that, when in sync with the rest of the team, could lead to something special. It is also important to note that with a loss in Game 3, the Athletics will be second in the A.L West.