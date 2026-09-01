Athletics Picked Apart: Takeaways From Lackluster Series Opener

After getting thrown around by the Orioles, the Athletics would get tossed even further by the Rangers.

There is no doubt that the Athletics are not playing good baseball. Following two huge series wins vs. both the Twins and Astros, things were starting to look up for the "patchwork" Athletics; however, after three very ugly losses in a row, it might be time to temper some of the hope built over the past few weeks.

Jeff McNeil and Henry Bolte Need To Do Better

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) hits a RBI double against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The short-lived success that the Athletics were able to find recently primarily came off the bats of both Jeff McNeil and Henry Bolte, who have led the Athletics in hits since the All-Star break. Not to mention that Bolte is fourth in MLB in hits in the month of August, and McNeil is currently T-3rd in MLB in batting average with .341 since the All-Star Break (min.125 at-bats).

With Jacob deGrom completely ravaging the Athletics lineup, it was clear that it would come down to how well the Athletics' top two players at the break would perform. However, both Bolte and McNeil would go 0-for-4 and would be the only players to leave runners on base in scoring position. A very poor game overall.

Gage Jump Needs To Be Better

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) walks off the mound during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gage Jump would have a very forgettable outing vs. the Rangers. He would pitch just 4.1 innings while allowing six hits and seven runs. His control was a factor in this game, as he would throw 91 pitches, with only 53 of them landing for strikes. Not to mention, when he threw a strike, it usually led to a Rangers hit because it was poorly placed.

Jump has gone on record and taken accountability, which is exactly how you want your young pitcher to respond after an outing as bad as that one. However, with so many factors in play, such as Shea Langeliers, his first-half catcher, being on the IL, and Mark Kotsay simply allowing Jump to struggle for way too long, you have to feel bad for the guy.

Chris Roycroft Might Be Onto Something

Aug 31, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Chris Roycroft (56) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics acquired Chris Roycroft off waivers about a week ago, and since then, he has been a net positive for the ball club. In his first 3.2 innings as a reliever for the Athletics, Roycroft has allowed just one hit and one walk, while posting a 0.00 ERA and a 0.55 WHIP. While the sample size is obviously small, you take what you can get from this Athletics bullpen.

What was most intriguing about his outing was that he was able to pitch 2.2 innings, something not many Athletics relievers can say they can replicate. While his outing may have been prolonged due to the rough management of the Orioles series, it was a sample size that could allow Roycroft to really find a niche in the Athletics bullpen.