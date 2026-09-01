Athletics Picked Apart: Takeaways From Lackluster Series Opener
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After getting thrown around by the Orioles, the Athletics would get tossed even further by the Rangers.
There is no doubt that the Athletics are not playing good baseball. Following two huge series wins vs. both the Twins and Astros, things were starting to look up for the "patchwork" Athletics; however, after three very ugly losses in a row, it might be time to temper some of the hope built over the past few weeks.
Jeff McNeil and Henry Bolte Need To Do Better
The short-lived success that the Athletics were able to find recently primarily came off the bats of both Jeff McNeil and Henry Bolte, who have led the Athletics in hits since the All-Star break. Not to mention that Bolte is fourth in MLB in hits in the month of August, and McNeil is currently T-3rd in MLB in batting average with .341 since the All-Star Break (min.125 at-bats).
With Jacob deGrom completely ravaging the Athletics lineup, it was clear that it would come down to how well the Athletics' top two players at the break would perform. However, both Bolte and McNeil would go 0-for-4 and would be the only players to leave runners on base in scoring position. A very poor game overall.
Gage Jump Needs To Be Better
Gage Jump would have a very forgettable outing vs. the Rangers. He would pitch just 4.1 innings while allowing six hits and seven runs. His control was a factor in this game, as he would throw 91 pitches, with only 53 of them landing for strikes. Not to mention, when he threw a strike, it usually led to a Rangers hit because it was poorly placed.
Jump has gone on record and taken accountability, which is exactly how you want your young pitcher to respond after an outing as bad as that one. However, with so many factors in play, such as Shea Langeliers, his first-half catcher, being on the IL, and Mark Kotsay simply allowing Jump to struggle for way too long, you have to feel bad for the guy.
Chris Roycroft Might Be Onto Something
The Athletics acquired Chris Roycroft off waivers about a week ago, and since then, he has been a net positive for the ball club. In his first 3.2 innings as a reliever for the Athletics, Roycroft has allowed just one hit and one walk, while posting a 0.00 ERA and a 0.55 WHIP. While the sample size is obviously small, you take what you can get from this Athletics bullpen.
What was most intriguing about his outing was that he was able to pitch 2.2 innings, something not many Athletics relievers can say they can replicate. While his outing may have been prolonged due to the rough management of the Orioles series, it was a sample size that could allow Roycroft to really find a niche in the Athletics bullpen.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV