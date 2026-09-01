How Athletics Can Bounce Back To Close Out Rangers Series

The Athletics need to turn the ship around.

There is no question that the Athletics are going down a very dark path. Mark Kotsay is struggling to make the correct decisions; the offense has hit a wall, and the starting rotation is in disarray. After getting swept by the Orioles, the team should have used that as a wake-up call to start the series vs. the Rangers hot, but clearly the memo was not received.

The Offense Needs To Dig Deep

Aug 31, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' offense entering the series against the Rangers was averaging 4.1 runs per game over their last 10. Not a very good mark, but considering the injuries that have plagued the team, it is not half bad. But with pitching starting to decline sharply, we need to see a massive resurgence to finish the series.

For this to happen, we need to see the constants step up and play their brand of baseball. For example, we need to see Henry Bolte and Jeff McNeil become that terrifying one-two punch at the top of the lineup; Zack Gelof and Tommy White need to hit for average; and Lawrence Butler needs to consistently drive in runs as he has since the break. The pieces are there; we just need to see them in play.

Brady Basso Needs To Play His Best Game Ever

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Brady Basso against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering this series, it felt like the Athletics had the clear advantage in terms of starting pitching. But after Gage Jump imploded in the series opener and JT Ginn had his start rescheduled for the upcoming Mariners series, the Athletics now need Brady Basso to step up as the team's starter in what could be the series decider.

In Basso's last outing as an opener, he pitched 1.0 innings vs. the Astros, in which he allowed four hits and three earned runs. While this might seem like a terrible idea on paper, Basso has recently found his groove , as he has allowed only three hits and one earned run in his last 4.0 innings pitched. If he can somehow make it to the fourth inning, the Athletics should have a fighting chance to take Game 2 and parlay that win into a win in the series finale with Jacob Lopez on the mound.

Mark Kotsay Needs To Make Good Decisions

Aug 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) looks on before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most, if not all, of the Athletics’ recent issues can be pinned on Mark Kotsay, especially with the pitching management. For example, in both the series finale vs. the Orioles and the ugly series opener vs. the Rangers, he kept Jeffrey Springs and Gage Jump in for an extra inning when there were signs of inevitable collapse.

As for the bullpen, it really feels like he doesn't know how to manage it well. We see pitchers in the wrong situations, or he takes one out prematurely, costing the team a fresh arm when they actually need one. This cycle has allowed the Athletics to fall behind early and has kept them from having a stable, available bullpen. Some moves simply feel forced.