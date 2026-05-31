Ranking 3 Potential Athletics All-Star Selections

The A's have been up and down all season, but that does not mean this team isn't capable of producing multiple All-Stars.

Considering the A's were top five in hitting for a majority of the first half of the season, it would not be surprising to see a few All-Star selections. But after a very rocky May, this isn't as obvious as it was before. Even so, a hot streak from any of the players mentioned in this article could find themselves suiting up for All-Star weekend.

Underdog: Tyler Soderstrom

May 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler Soderstrom has an amazing last stretch of games, and by the looks of it, it does not appear that he will be slowing down anytime soon. In the last seven days, Soderstrom is hitting .476, which is the best among the Athletics. He also boasts a 1.465 OPS during this span, with two home runs and three doubles.

His doubles could prove to be his golden ticket into the All-Star game. Currently, Soderstrom has 17, which ties him for second in the entire league, not bad. But when looking at his season stats, which feature a .223 batting average and .312 OBP, the odds that he is selected go down considerably. But if he can maintain his current stretch of dominance, there is no reason he shouldn't be in.

Probable: Shea Langeliers

May 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Shea Langeliers looked to be on his way to a potential MVP campaign early this season. In March, he would hit .350, with four home runs and seven RBIs, with a .950 SLG. In April, he would also play amazingly with a .324 batting average, as well as four more home runs and nine doubles.

But when looking at his May stats, it fluctuated significantly. So far, he is hitting .244, with a season high of six home runs and 15 RBIs. But in the last 15 days, Langeliers has struggled big time. Hitting just .143 with a .276 SLG. If he is unable to turn things around, there is a good chance he will miss the All-Star game.

Lock: Nick Kurtz

May 23, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) hits a single during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Nick Kurtz has been absolutely incredible this season. Not only was he able to reach base in a league‑leading 48 straight games, but he also leads the league in OBP at .432. This season as a whole, Kurtz is hitting .283 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs, which ranks 12th in the league.

Just from his on-base streak, Kurtz may have already earned himself an All-Star appearance. But when taking into account his OBP numbers and the impact that he has had on a very explosive A's team, there is no way Kurtz is not selected. But the job is not finished; he needs to end this half of the season strong to ensure he is not snubbed.

May 10, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay walks back the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that we could see a handful of A's play in this year's All-Star game, but they still have to earn it. The A's playing in a small market will not do these players any favors, so we still need to see a bit more from each player on this list.