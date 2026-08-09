Separating Overreaction From Reality Amid Athletics’ Slide

The Athletics are in a very weird spot right now.

After a convincing win over the red-hot Red Sox, the Athletics' ceiling could be reevaluated. But considering the A's are just 1-9 in their last 10 games, this notion really falls flat. However, there are still a few overreactions to the team's current play that need to be addressed.

Overreaction: The Athletics Make a Run Healthy

Reality: They May Have Gone Too Far the Wrong Way

Jul 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) walks off the field with manager Mark Kotsay (7) after he was in injured in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the injuries to Zack Gelof, Shea Langeliers, Nick Kurtz, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, and Brent Rooker have significantly tanked this season's trajectory. However, with Gelof returning soon, along with Kurtz and Kuroda-Grauer, there is some truth in the Athletics making a very late push .

But with only 45 games left this season, it is still hard to trust that the team has the pieces in place for this to happen. After a very cold trade deadline , the A's clearly were not thinking about contending. Pitching struggles are still persistent, and with the team now 13.5 games out of the AL West lead and 25 games under .500, it is unlikely that a late-season run would amount to anything.

One must ask oneself if bringing these players back in the first place is actually worth it.

Overreaction: The Athletics' Rotation Is Settling Down

Reality: Too Much Volatility To Be Taken Seriously

Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) walks off the mound after the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 The game was tied 1-1 after three innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' starting rotation this season has been historically bad, but recently it has felt like they are no longer the team's biggest issue. With Jacob Lopez pitching incredibly, JT Ginn still looking like a stud, and Gage Jump sometimes looking like the best rookie pitcher in the league, there is a lot going for this group.

However, when you take into account Jump's 6.38 ERA since the break and the malpractice committed by Jack Perkins, Jeffrey Springs, and, more recently, Mason Barnett, an ugly picture still remains. Lopez has also shown significant cracks despite a 2.29 ERA and 1.17 WHIP since the break. If Lopez and Jump can find consistency, the odds that the A's can make a run go up.

Overreaction: Like the Rotation, the Bullpen Is Awful

Reality: A Few Bad Apples Spoil the Bunch

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Jose Suarez against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By far, the biggest issue since the All-Star break has been the team's terrible bullpen. However, to say that the Athletics lack talent would be a lie; to say that this bullpen is consistent would be a lie as well. The biggest problem for the bullpen has been consistency, which has given many of us false hope about what is to come.

We have seen guys like Hayden Juenger, Luis Medina, Brady Basso, and Jose Suarez go on incredible runs, which gives us "hope" that the Athletics may have found something. But the reality is that the inconsistency problem this group has faced has left a bad taste in everyone's mouth once Kotsay signals to the bullpen.

Jul 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bottom line, while controversial, is that the Athletics bullpen is okay for the most part. But yet again, they have fundamentally made this past nine-game losing streak possible. This offseason, the bullpen should take priority over the starting rotation, but this can be true while acknowledging that the team has serviceable pieces in place.