Athletics' Trade Deadline Exposed a Franchise Not Trying To Win

Despite many holes in the roster, the Athletics did not attack this deadline aggressively.

Yes, the Athletics are one of the worst teams in baseball, and one deadline would not have made them a playoff team. But when looking ahead to next season and beyond, the Athletics could still have gone out and gotten a few pieces to ensure some success down the road. But with just one notable trade being Colby Thomas for Phillies pitcher Seth Johnson, this deadline is not up to par.

No Big Trades

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A few weeks ago, there was a lot of speculation on who the Athletics would trade at the deadline. Tyler Soderstrom, Jonah Heim , and, before his injury, definitely Shea Langeliers . Even though those options may feel limited, each player would have brought in a very solid return.

Soderstrom, for example, was a prime trade candidate for many prominent teams looking for an outfielder. His seven-year, $86 million contract is considered very team-friendly, especially given how good Soderstrom actually is. Factor in solid batting and great defense; to say there was not a market for him would be lying.

Jul 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) hits a single during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Heim, he could have brought in a decent haul. However, since we live in a world with disease, war, and baseball injuries, the Athletics' hands were tied. If not for Langeliers' injury, a trade involving either him or Heim would have been a done deal.

But even so, Heim has only two months left on his contract, and with him, the Athletics are still not winning games. A trade could have brought in a handful of prospects to bolster this team's future. With the season heading nowhere, moving up just one more catcher in the depth chart would not become a net-negative.

What We Learned

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is one takeaway from this lackluster deadline, it is that the Athletics' front office had given up on the season. If it were the other way around, we would have seen a trade in July or even a few days ago. But with injuries plaguing the team, there was no real point in making a push.

But yet again, the Athletics front office knew that this season was going to be a dud right after the All-Star break. Given that, it is still surprising that they did not use this deadline to further strengthen the future. For that reason, you need to ask yourself the question: Is this team serious about winning?