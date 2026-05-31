Athletics Snap Losing Streak: Top Takeaways From Win Over Yankees

After losing four-straight games, the Athletics were able to find momentum early vs. the Yankees.

Even though the Athletics are 1-4 in their last five, this game definitely proved exactly what we knew about the Athletics: they can be good. This win now gives the Athletics a chance to win the series outright on Sunday, something that was not in the cards given the past few games.

J.T. Ginn Solidifies Himself As the Athletics’ Ace

May 18, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) waits during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

During the four-game skid, both the Athletics' pitching and offense were in disarray. But by far, pitching was the biggest concern entering this series. With both Aaron Civale and Luis Severino now on the IL, the Athletics don't have many options in their starting rotation. But following Saturday's win, J.T. Ginn has established himself as a reliable pitcher, something that is rare for the Athletics.

Ginn would pitch 6.0 innings, while only allowing four hits against one of the most stacked lineups in baseball. He would also strike out four while walking three, down from his outing against the Padres, where he would walk six batters in 2.1 innings. If he can keep this up, the Athletics might have a stud on their hands.

The Swingin’ A’s Are Back

May 23, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) hits a single during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

There were plenty of notable offensive outings for the Athletics throughout this one. Most notably, Tyler Soderstrom , who would go 3-of-3, with a home run and a double, which now puts him second in the nation with 17. Nick Kurtz would also have a night, going 3-of-4 with a two-run shot in the seventh.

Shea Langeliers, who has been struggling in the month of May, would show improvement with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to give the Athletics breathing room early. If this can be maintained, there are not many teams in baseball that will be able to keep up. Game 3 will give the A's a chance to build on this.

A's Could Have Finished Better

May 20, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Scott Barlow (58) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The A's would enter the 9th inning up 6-1, a comfortable lead to say the least. But as the saying goes, "anything can happen in baseball." The Athletics would use two pitchers in the inning, Jack Perkins and Scott Barlow. And things got out of hand very fast. Following a Ryan McMahon single, the wheels would fall off completely.

Keep in mind the Athletics would have one out before the single, and just two at-bats later, they would record the second. But after that, Barlow would walk three straight batters, which forced in three runs to score, giving the Yankees a golden opportunity to either tie or take the game outright. Luckily, Jazz Chisholm Jr. would ground out with the bases loaded to end the game.

May 13, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins (50) throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

If it wasn't clear, the Athletics got very lucky to end the game, and if a situation like this arises again, there are some serious questions about the Athletics' bullpen, if there weren't already.