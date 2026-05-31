This Flamethrower Might Be A’s Next Star Bullpen Arm

Since the departure of All-Star closer Mason Miller, the A's bullpen has been lacking star power. They've been getting the job done, sure, but they are certainly missing a strong arm to join the backend of the arm barn.

Luckily, this season, they’ve seen some solid production out of guys like Joel Kuhnel, Hogan Harris, and Scott Barlow. However, none of these guys particularly blow away opposing hitters. Having someone with a scary fastball and a nasty off-speed pitch or two, like Mason Miller, is exactly what the team needs. Luckily for the A’s, they might just have someone similar producing big numbers in Triple-A.

Sep 27, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (61) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Enter Elvis Alvarado. The right-hander was acquired as a waiver claim back in January of 2025. That same 2025 season, he would make his MLB Debut with the A's and became an important piece of the A's bullpen. He posted a 3.19 ERA in 42.1 innings last season and posted an 8.38 ERA before being demoted to Triple-A this season.

The 2026 season started extra early for Alvarado when he was a bullpen arm for Team Dominican Republic in this year's World Baseball Classic.

A Dive into Alvarado’s Success in Triple-A

Sep 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Athletics relief pitcher Elvis Alvarado (61) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

During Elvis Alvarado's stint in the big leagues at the beginning of the season, he obviously wasn't too hot as the right-hander posted an ERA of 8.38 before his eventual demotion. However, there were a few bright spots in his big league stint this year.

The 6-foot 6-inch hurler sat at an average of 98.1 mph, which is actually in the 94th percentile of MLB pitchers. He also paired that with an elite 34.8% whiff rate. However, he struggled to get opposing hitters to chase and to record punchouts.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) talks to media members before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In Triple-A, Alvarado has been nothing shy of dominant. The Aviators, the A's affiliate, play in a hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. Their home site is Las Vegas Ballpark, which is also notoriously hitter-friendly. This inflates the scores of all the games and also pitchers' ERAs. This has not stopped Alvarado from posting a strong 2.53 ERA in 10.2 innings with the squad.

Right-hander Elvis Alvarado has been real solid for the #Athletics Triple-A affiliate, Las Vegas Aviators.



In 10.2 innings with the Aviators:



2.53 ERA

8 hits

3 earned runs

1 hold

2 saves



The flamethrower could be working himself back into a bullpen spot in the big leagues 👀 — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) May 29, 2026

It's also worth noting that Alvarado is getting looks as the Triple-A closer, a role that could open at the big league level at some point this summer. In just a few appearances, they have clearly shown that they trust Alvarado to collect big outs for their team.

How Elvis Alvarado Fits Into the Current A’s Bullpen Mix

Aug 15, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (61) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The A’s bullpen has shockingly been solid in the 2026 season. However, the club has no true closer, and that could change if it stays near the top of the AL West standings.

There is a current lack of left-handers in the A's bullpen, with just Hogan Harris and Jose Suarez as the lone two. The remaining arms are all righties like Alvarado, which could make it a little more difficult for him to secure a roster spot.

Apr 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) talks with staff in the dugout following a batted ball that was trapped in the jersey of Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36, background) during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. The play was ruled a hit. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

However, the main spot where Alvarado could fit is as a late-inning reliever. Joel Kuhnel and Jack Perkins have been in that role for the last month or so, and with Perkins struggling, they could use the flamethrower in late innings.

Perhaps the A's will give Alvarado a few more weeks in Triple-A to continue his dominance before ultimately joining the team's bullpen.