This World Series Starter Could Be Perfect Athletics Fit

One of the A's biggest needs heading into this offseason is establishing proven talent on their pitching staff.

The A's will have one returning veteran in Luis Severino. Severino has been the team's Opening Day starter for the last two years following his franchise-record deal. The right-hander has already decided this offseason to exercise his player option.

This means Severino will return to the A's rotation in 2027. We discussed how his decision has a big impact on the offseason, and on the same day, they made another decision that impacts the team's moves this winter.

Jeffrey Springs had a rough season, so the club declined his option , meaning the southpaw will enter free agency. Now that's a spot in the team's rotation that will need to be replaced.

Dustin May Is a Perfect Fit for the A's

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) walks back to the dugout after being relieved during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the A's need some veteran presence in their rotation, adding an arm with postseason experience is a great idea. Dustin May has been part of plenty of competitive baseball teams over the past few years.

He won a World Series with the Dodgers, and now he's with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2026. May posted a 4.70 ERA this season in 145.2 innings. Although it's not fantastic, his previous experience could really help the A's young staff.

Despite all his major injuries, he still threw an average fastball velocity of 96.8 miles per hour. That put him in the 85th percentile of pitchers this season. He also averaged 6.7 feet of extension, which put him in the 72nd percentile.

His mix of high velocity and extension usually brings success. If he can figure out his off-speed stuff in 2027, he could return to the elite starting pitcher he showed he could be with the Dodgers a few years ago.

Dustin May Could Be Cheaper Than Expected

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the A's can get their hands on the World Series starter, you would expect him to come at a hefty price.

May earned a $12.5 million contract last season, which is very cheap for a veteran starter. The A's could easily hand him a $15-17 million contract per year and get him to make some starts in West Sacramento and eventually Las Vegas in 2028.

Although pitching in the minor league site is not enticing for a veteran starter, joining a fun young team that is looking to make a playoff run next season could interest him.

Plus, he could then spend the following seasons with the team when they move to Las Vegas. Since his ERA wasn't so great last season and he has an injury history, May could even cost the team less than we expected.