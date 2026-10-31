McNeil & Springs Declined, Severino Exercises: What It Means for Athletics

Since the A's have been eliminated from playoff contention, fans have been waiting for the team to announce its club options before the start of free agency.

We have discussed the options and how the A's could go about them. We also talked about how Luis Severino's decision has a huge impact on how the front office goes about the remainder of the offseason.

Since the A's brought in a new President of Baseball Operations, it was interesting to see how Taylor Smith and the rest of the front office would approach these big decisions.

Now that we know all of the decisions, let's take a look at what the club decided, as well as Luis Severino's decision.

A's Decline Jeff McNeil and Jeffrey Springs' Club Options

Sep 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) hits a three run home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's elected to let go of Jeffrey Springs and Jeff McNeil following their club options, worth about $15 million each. Both will now hit the open market, but could also return to the A's if needed on cheaper deals.

Springs has spent the last two seasons in Green and Gold and led the team in innings pitched in 2025. After being one of the most reliable arms that season, he had a very disappointing 2026 season, in which he posted an ERA north of six.

McNeil was brought in via trade last offseason, and he was a very solid everyday player for the A's. His veteran presence and leadership were huge for the team, and his play during the second half of the season was impressive.

We have discussed that bringing McNeil back next season is much needed for the A's, but now they will have to bid with other teams for his talents.

Luis Severino Exercises His Player Option

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (center) prepares to pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final option for the A's was a player option for their two-time Opening Day starter, Luis Severino. Severino inked the largest contract in franchise history before the 2025 season and was serviceable for the A's right away.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed his 2026 season, which likely would have gotten him a cheaper contract should he have hit the open market. Instead, he has opted into his $22 million deal for the 2027 season.

Without Springs, but with Severino, the A's will still have to do some work on adding starters this offseason. It was a real struggle for the team last year, and Severino alone won't push the team into the playoffs.

Now, Taylor Smith will have to look into trades and the open market on landing some starting pitching.