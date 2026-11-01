Why Athletics Should Consider Reuniting With Jeffrey Springs

The A's have made some decisions over the past few days that could completely change how the club approaches the remainder of the offseason.

On Friday, the A's elected to decline the club options of Jeffrey Springs and Jeff McNeil. Luis Severino exercised his option, meaning he will be with the club for one more season. We have already discussed how this move impacts others the team will make this Winter.

With Springs and McNeil gone, the team will now have to explore their options in the rotation and at second base. Since the team has been shorthanded in the rotation, expect the team to look for replacements there.

Even though it could seem like a good thing that Springs is gone, there could be some positives in having him stick around.

Having Springs Back Could Be Nice

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No sugarcoating: Jeffrey Springs had a really brutal season for the A's in 2026. An ERA north of six and no confidence from the southpaw is not what you like to see from a veteran.

However, the A's will likely go out and spend most of their money on pitching; getting a solid innings-eater for a low price could be something that interests them.

Back in 2025, the team got great production out of Springs, as he led the club in innings pitched. He was also one of the more reliable arms down the stretch. Even though we didn't see that from the southpaw last season, it's not crazy to expect him to have similar numbers to what he posted in the 2025 season.

If Springs could be reliable again in 2027, it would come at a low price. Following a rough season, he likely won't see a huge offer in free agency, so he could return to the organization and not cost them much at all.

How the Rotation Could Look With Springs

Jul 31, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the A's were able to bring back Springs for a low price, he would instantly slot back into the backend of the rotation. Although he has been the team's second starter for the last two seasons, his performance last season would move him down.

It's expected that the A's will bring in at least a couple of arms or so to bolster their rotation as well. Even without them, the club could still put together a solid rotation.

JT Ginn was lights-out for the team last year and proved he is an ace-caliber arm. Jacob Lopez should also slide into the rotation somewhere.

Otherwise, the rest of the spots are open, which gives Taylor Smith and the front office some decisions to make on who should fill those spots.