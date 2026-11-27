The A's pitching staff in 2026 was pretty underwhelming. It's unfortunate because the team has one of the strongest offenses in all of baseball, but injuries impacted their performance last season.

Heading into the offseason, the new A's leadership should be looking into ways to improve their pitching staff. The A's bullpen had the worst ERA in baseball last season, and the rotation was super inconsistent throughout the year.

Unfortunately, starters have been flying off the market over the last few days. Tarik Skubal just got a record deal with the New York Mets. Skubal was never going to sign with the A's, but other starters like David Peterson and Patrick Sandoval have signed with the Colorado Rockies.

Like the A's, the Rockies also play in a hitter-friendly environment at Coors Field in Denver. This means that if they can land veteran starters, the A's should be able to as well.

Bailey Ober, RHP

Sep 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober (17) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A couple of weeks ago, the Minnesota Twins announced that they would be non-tendering right-hander Bailey Ober. Ober has been a solid starter for them over the last six seasons.

Funny enough, Ober has made 140 appearances with the team in those six years, and 139 of them have been starts. This past season, he made one relief appearance and actually recorded a save for the team.

In 2026, the right-hander posted a 4.47 ERA in 131 innings for Minnesota. They were hoping to get closer to the production he gave them in 2023 and 2024, when he posted a 3.43 ERA and a 3.98 ERA in 144.1 and 178.2 innings pitched, respectively.

Ober has proved he can be a solid starter in the league and has also stayed healthy. Because the A's have had health issues and need a reliable starter, he could be a perfect fit to join the middle of the team's rotation.

Martin Perez, LHP

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Martin Perez (33) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perez, 35, has pitched in Major League Baseball for 15 years and will be looking to play his 16th big-league season in 2027. In 2026, Perez actually had one of the strongest seasons of his career, proving age is not stopping him.

The southpaw tossed 142 innings for the Atlanta Braves last season, in which he posted an impressive 3.04 ERA. Advanced stats say that Perez could have been a little bit lucky, with an expected ERA of 4.51, which is a big difference.

However, even with a high expected ERA, his advanced stats also show that he could be an elite pitcher in Sutter Health Park. The A's should be searching for pitchers with high ground ball rates, and Perez fits that very well. Perez was in the 78th percentile in ground ball percentage, keeping it grounded 47.6% of the time.

Last season, Perez was in the 90th percentile of barrel percentage and the 75th percentile of hard-hit percentage. Even though Perez is getting older, the A's could be perfect fits for landing him on a short 1-2 year deal.