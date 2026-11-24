The A's are searching for ways to improve their pitching staff this offseason, and signing veteran pitchers to play in Sutter Health Park is going to be very difficult.

We have discussed different trade options for the team and how Taylor Smith can rebuild the A's bullpen this offseason. The team had the worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball last season, so finding ways to improve the arm barn is one of the team's top priorities.

Since Sutter Health Park is hitter-friendly, keeping the ball on the ground is crucial for A's pitchers. We discussed Clay Holmes as a perfect fit for the club because he is one of the best pitchers in baseball at keeping the ball on the ground.

Keeping that same formula for other free agent pitchers, this veteran left-hander could also be a perfect fit for the team and could cost a lot less than Clay Holmes.

David Peterson Is a Good Fit for the A's

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher David Peterson (19) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's could look into David Peterson, the free-agent southpaw. Peterson spent time with a couple of teams in 2026. He started his season in New York, where he spent seven seasons with the Mets.

He would then be sent to the Cubs after a 6.09 ERA in 68 innings with the Mets. It was an unfortunate start to his 2026 campaign, but luckily things would go a lot better for the southpaw in the second half of the season.

When Peterson was sent to Chicago, he posted a strong 3.70 ERA in 80.1 innings with the playoff-bound Cubbies. Since Chicago can also be a bit hitter-friendly, Peterson did a fantastic job keeping the ball out of the crazy Windy City wind and on the ground.

Peterson would finish the season in the 86th percentile of ground ball rate, as he kept the ball on the ground 50.8% of the time.

Sep 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher David Peterson (19) throws the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peterson Can Help Athletics

Another good metric for Peterson is his 96th percentile extension, as the 6'6 left-hander gets 7.2 feet of extension. This means his low-90s fastball gets on opposing batters way quicker than usual.

Even though Peterson is a seven-year MLB veteran, he's just 31 years old. This is great for the A's, as he has plenty of big-league experience, but he's not too old to sign to a multi-year contract. It might even be more attractive for Peterson to land a two- to four-year deal so that he can be part of the team into their Vegas years.

Because Peterson could instantly bolster the A's staff and won't cost too much, he could be the perfect under-the-radar signing they need before the December 1st lockout.