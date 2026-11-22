As the A's gear up for an offseason filled with fixing their pitching staff, it appears there are a ton of options both in free agency and the trade market.

Because the A's are playing in a minor league site for one last season, it will be very difficult to convince veteran starters to come to West Sacramento. Unless the A's are able to use Las Vegas as a reason to sign one to a long-term deal, they could have to stick to the trade market.

While trades involve giving away good talent to get talent in return, this could cost the A's by giving up their talented offensive players. Jacob Wilson could be dealt this offseason, as the team's surplus of infielders and lack of pitching make the deal very possible.

However, if the A's don't want to give up valuable talent while also struggling to sign any big names to their staff, they can look for under-the-radar pickups in free agency.

Former Yankee Luis Gil Has Ace Potential

Sep 10, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Friday, the New York Yankees announced that they non-tendered right-handers Fernando Cruz and, notably, Luis Gil.

Gil is two seasons removed from being the American League Rookie of the Year. The right-hander posted a 3.50 ERA in 151.2 innings pitched in his Rookie of the Year campaign. He would follow that season with an injury-filled 2025 season, finishing with a 3.32 ERA in just 57 innings pitched.

Because of injury, he also only tossed 27.1 innings for the Yankees in 2026. He pitched to a 4.61 ERA, but his lack of innings makes the number pretty irrelevant.

All it takes is one healthy season for Gil to potentially return to the form that we saw from him in 2024. The reason for the Yankees' decision was because of their current depth. They have plenty of starting pitchers, and they didn't believe he'd make the 2027 roster as a reliever.

Apr 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Gil Could Provide

If Gil were able to sign a deal with the A's, they would have to decide how he fits into the current roster. The team's rotation doesn't look fantastic right now, so they could use the extra starter.

The team could also experiment with him as a reliever. They had the worst bullpen ERA in baseball last year, so getting a solid arm in the bullpen is certainly what they need. Plus, that could be good for Gil, so he could pitch limited innings and hopefully stay healthy for the whole season.

That decision on whether he is mainly a starter or reliever could also be decided in Spring Training. If he thinks the limited innings could keep him healthy, the A's could elect to make him a reliever. If he's 100% in camp, we could see him join the rotation right away.

It's fair to assume Gil won't command a crazy high salary this season. Because of that, don't count the A's out on landing the former Rookie of the Year.