Two Athletics Who Were Snubbed as Gold Glove Finalists

Since the regular season has come to a close and we are nearing the World Series, Rawlings has announced their Gold Glove candidates for the 2026 season, and unfortunately, the A's were not represented this year.

Last year, the A's had a pair of finalists . Starting pitcher Luis Severino was a finalist for the AL Pitcher Gold Glove, but unfortunately didn't win the award. He went the entire 2025 season without an error.

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics outfielder Tyler Soderstrom against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After switching from first base to left field last season, Tyler Soderstrom was a finalist as well. Like Severino, Soderstrom unfortunately didn't win the award.

Even though the A's had an underwhelming 2026 season, it doesn't seem quite fair that these two players were left off the list.

Jacob Wilson Was Snubbed

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) looks on before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first snub from this year's list was the A's shortstop Jacob Wilson. Wilson had a couple of different injuries that sidelined him for a bunch of the 2026 season. His season-ending shoulder injury led to surgery, but he should be good to go for Spring Training.

Wilson was an excellent defender this season for the A's. His 111-game errorless streak that finished this summer was super impressive, and his fielding statistics also show that Jacob Wilson should have gotten the award.

J WILLY DOESN'T MISS.



Jacob Wilson now holds the record for the longest errorless streak by a shortstop in Major League history! pic.twitter.com/YpYmDh1u6C — Athletics (@Athletics) August 9, 2026

The shortstop only appeared in 80 games this season, but the Mets' backstop, Luis Torrens, only appeared in 11 more games and was still listed as a finalist.

Wilson was in the 94th percentile in range, 72nd in arm strength, and 86th in fielding run value. Those numbers are among all position players, which made him one of the best defensive shortstops in Major League Baseball in 2026.

Henry Bolte Should Have Been a Gold Glove Candidate

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) attempts to catch a pop fly hit by Seattle Mariners right fielder Dominic Canzone (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning a Gold Glove award is very difficult in center field because there are plenty of defensive stars who play in center. However, the A's young star , Henry Bolte, proved he was deserving of being a candidate.

The 23-year-old was a very strong offensive player for the A's, but his underrated play on defense was impressive. Bolte was in the 85th percentile in range, 75th in arm value, and 87th in arm strength.

HENRY BOLTE SAVES THE GAME WITH A FANTASTIC GRAB IN CENTER! 💎 #Athletics pic.twitter.com/2MxZ2wPSNs — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) September 16, 2026

When you pair those defensive metrics with his 100th-percentile speed, you have a very elite defensive player. Unfortunately for Bolte, he was not recognized for his impressive season.

Although Wilson and Bolte didn't make the list, they are certainly guys to look out for to win Gold Gloves in a full and healthy 2026 season.