What Changes for Athletics After Jacob Wilson's Season Ends

On Thursday, the A's announced that Jacob Wilson would be shut down for the remainder of the 2026 season. A few lingering injuries for Wilson will keep him out in hopes of a 100% healthy shortstop for the 2027 season.

Wilson's lingering shoulder injury led to an IL stint earlier in the season , and it was announced that he'd likely need surgery this offseason; now he could get a head start on the surgery.

Aug 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) celebrates with short stop Jacob Wilson (5) after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Jacob Wilson is qualified at the end of this season, he could be in contention for a Gold Glove at shortstop, as he had a historic errorless streak this season.

Now, the A's will have another hole in their infield to fill over for the next month and a half.

Jacob Wilson Joins Extensive Injured List

Jul 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics short stop Jacob Wilson (5) reacts after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's felt like strong contenders in the American League earlier this season, but a boatload of injuries has derailed their year.

Nick Kurtz was most recently announced as out for the rest of the season, as it appears the A's have listened to us suggesting to shut down both Kurtz and Wilson for the year.

Hearing Jacob Wilson will be placed on the IL and is heading back to Sacramento to see a doctor for his left shoulder. His season is likely over. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 20, 2026

The team will also be without Shea Langeliers, Tyler Soderstrom, and veteran Mark Leiter Jr., among a few others, for the rest of 2026. All the injuries have created opportunities for other players at the big-league level, but recent struggles suggest these guys aren't making the most of it.

Because Jacob Wilson is such a fun player to watch at the plate, as well as for his excellence in the field, it does stink to be without him. However, in the long run, it's good that he will be 100% healthy for next season.

Alika Williams Could Be Everyday Shortstop

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics second baseman Alika Williams against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Wilson sidelined, the A's now have an opening at the shortstop position. With so many infielders on the current roster, they have plenty of options at shortstop, but Alika Williams might be the right choice.

Darell Hernaiz, Max Muncy, and Donovan Walton all have some big-league experience at shortstop. However, Williams has showcased incredible glovework wherever he plays, and his bat has been pretty solid since he joined the team.

Alika bomb 😮‍💨



First career home run for Alika Williams!! pic.twitter.com/fXGvCOrpRY — Athletics (@Athletics) June 11, 2026

It seems like the young infielder is starting to put together his game, and now he'll get the opportunity to showcase it on a daily basis at the position he is most comfortable at.

Should Alika perform well for the rest of the season, he'll give himself good reason to fight for a spot next season, and if not, get a starting job somewhere.