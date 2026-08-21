What Changes for Athletics After Jacob Wilson's Season Ends
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On Thursday, the A's announced that Jacob Wilson would be shut down for the remainder of the 2026 season. A few lingering injuries for Wilson will keep him out in hopes of a 100% healthy shortstop for the 2027 season.
Wilson's lingering shoulder injury led to an IL stint earlier in the season, and it was announced that he'd likely need surgery this offseason; now he could get a head start on the surgery.
If Jacob Wilson is qualified at the end of this season, he could be in contention for a Gold Glove at shortstop, as he had a historic errorless streak this season.
Now, the A's will have another hole in their infield to fill over for the next month and a half.
Jacob Wilson Joins Extensive Injured List
The A's felt like strong contenders in the American League earlier this season, but a boatload of injuries has derailed their year.
Nick Kurtz was most recently announced as out for the rest of the season, as it appears the A's have listened to us suggesting to shut down both Kurtz and Wilson for the year.
The team will also be without Shea Langeliers, Tyler Soderstrom, and veteran Mark Leiter Jr., among a few others, for the rest of 2026. All the injuries have created opportunities for other players at the big-league level, but recent struggles suggest these guys aren't making the most of it.
Because Jacob Wilson is such a fun player to watch at the plate, as well as for his excellence in the field, it does stink to be without him. However, in the long run, it's good that he will be 100% healthy for next season.
Alika Williams Could Be Everyday Shortstop
With Wilson sidelined, the A's now have an opening at the shortstop position. With so many infielders on the current roster, they have plenty of options at shortstop, but Alika Williams might be the right choice.
Darell Hernaiz, Max Muncy, and Donovan Walton all have some big-league experience at shortstop. However, Williams has showcased incredible glovework wherever he plays, and his bat has been pretty solid since he joined the team.
It seems like the young infielder is starting to put together his game, and now he'll get the opportunity to showcase it on a daily basis at the position he is most comfortable at.
Should Alika perform well for the rest of the season, he'll give himself good reason to fight for a spot next season, and if not, get a starting job somewhere.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2