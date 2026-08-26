Athletics Walk Over Twins: Takeaways From Huge Game 2 Win

After a very rough series opener, the Athletics would turn things around in the bounce-back game.

This win had it all for the Athletics: great starting pitching, a strong bullpen showing, and a serviceable offense even without their top three difference-makers. Despite the win, the Athletics are still far from playoff contention, which means these games are really just here to help them get a feel for next season's roster.

Gage Jump Is Back

Aug 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws to first base for an out against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the break, Gage Jump has posted a 6.13 ERA with a 3-4 record. Clearly, that’s not the stat line Jump expected after a ridiculous first half. However, he has had a few performances that make you wonder whether he has finally figured it out again. From the looks of it, this game was one of those.

In the win, Jump pitched 6.1 innings while allowing just three hits and two runs. Two of those hits and both of the runs came in the seventh, just to add more perspective on how Jump actually was in this game. Add on his nine strikeouts to two walks, and it might be worth asking the question: Is Gage Jump back?

Lawrence Butler Is Looking Amazing

Aug 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) celebrates after hitting an rbi double against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the break, no one on the roster has been better than Lawrence Butler. So far, he is batting .287 with a very impressive .867 OPS, along with six home runs and 18 RBIs. This production has allowed the Athletics' offense to stay afloat without its best three players: Nick Kurtz, Shea Langeliers, and Tyler Soderstrom.

In the win, Butler would go 2-for-4 with a run. While it was nothing extraordinary, it was enough to prove that the Athletics' offense is still very much alive. With Butler, a strong voice in the locker room, it can be assumed that his production has worn off on the other players.

The Athletics' Bullpen Can Be Reliable

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the bullpen has been so inconsistent, it has been hard to position these pitchers to succeed. But with Elvis Alvarado now looking like the team's permanent closer, this opens up a lot for the Athletics. For example, we saw Hogan Harris in the seventh, a role that normally went to Alvarado.

With a pitcher like Harris potentially being the middle-to-late-inning guy, the Athletics bullpen will feel better at face value. This means we might not see guys like Hayden Juenger or Kade Morris coming in after the starter, something that has killed this team's momentum. It will be interesting to see how Mark Kotsay manages this group as the season ends.