Athletics Let One Slip: Top Takeaways From Heart-Breaking Loss

The Athletics had a golden opportunity to push the series decider to Wednesday, but now have to figure out how to prevent a sweep.

A brutal loss, to say the least. The Athletics would hold on to a 3-1 lead for a majority of the game; only in the bottom of the ninth would the Athletics implode. This would be capped off by a Bobby Witt Jr. walk-off hit to send the Athletics home with a frown on their face. Tough loss; hopefully they can get things done in Game 3.

Solid Jack Perkins Outing

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jack Perkins would not open the game; that nod would go to Brady Basso, who has positioned himself as one of, if not the most, reliable relievers for the Athletics, especially after this game. Basso would pitch 2.1 innings while allowing just two hits. Perkins would then go 3.2 innings while allowing only a single hit and striking out four. Three of those strikeouts came in the bottom of the sixth, a dominant outing from Perk.

This formula might be the key to alleviating some of the pressure Perkins has felt in his last handful of starts. Even though it would have been nice to have Basso later in the game, it is a necessary sacrifice to ensure the game does not go off the rails. In Perkins' next start, it will be interesting to see if Mark Kotsay elects to use another opener.

Bullpen Struggles Continue

Jul 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Hogan Harris (36) throws during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics bullpen would have had an amazing series vs. the Rangers, but has not looked the same since. Some might blame Mason Barnett for only pitching 2.2 innings in Game 1, which completely threw off the group's rhythm, or for having to use premier reliever Basso in the first two innings of this game to compensate for Perkins' early struggles.

Either way, it was clear that the Athletics bullpen was gassed by the end of the game and was running out of options. Hogan Harris would need to clean up the eighth for Luis Medina, a task not many closers want to do. But even so, the Royals were making great contact off him early, which should have been an indicator for Kotsay to bring in Elvis Alvarado much earlier.

Athletics' Fast Offensive Starts Continue

Aug 17, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics third baseman Tommy White (47) hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics have recently gotten the bats hot early. With a much more stable three games ahead, with Gage Jump, JT Ginn, and Jacob Lopez pitching consecutively, the A's will be able to take advantage of their early starts much more. With a consistent offense right now, the Athletics are running out of excuses.

With Jeff McNeil and Henry Bolte at the top of the lineup, the results we have gotten have been inevitable. Both players possess skill sets that have, in turn, elevated the Athletics' offensive capabilities early. Throwing in Tommy White and Lawrence Butler's recent success, it is no question why the A's have been so good early on.