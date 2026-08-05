Athletics Gift Reds a Win: Key Takeaways

After getting swept by the Tigers, the Athletics would continue their season-killing skid.

With J.T. Ginn back on the mound and the offense providing ample run support, this game had an Athletics win written all over it. However, after many self-inflicted mistakes and a bullpen implosion, all the success from the game amounted to nothing. Here are the takeaways from the loss.

Happy Birthday, Henry Bolte

Jul 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) jogs back into the dugout in the middle of the seventh inning in a game against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry Bolte has had a very up-and-down season, to say the least. But recently, it looks like he may have found his stride once again. On the loss on his birthday, he would go 3-for-4 with a run and a stolen base. Bolte would deliver in the ninth with a single to put the tying run in scoring position. However, it did not amount to much.

As mentioned earlier, Bolte has been very up and down this season, but he has looked incredible as of late. In the last seven days (six games), Bolte is batting .438 with a 1.238 OPS, both of which lead the Athletics in that span. Bolte has also homered and driven in three runs, which once again leads the team. There is no denying Bolte right now.

Hogan Harris Needs To Get Back Up

Jul 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Hogan Harris (36) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hogan Harris was the primary reason the Athletics choked this game away. Considering he has been the most reliable pitcher since the break, a performance like this is hard to ignore. He would get credited with the loss after giving up two runs and three walks in just 0.2 innings pitched.

He would walk the first two batters of his outing, then would allow two runners to score off a wild pitch. As mentioned earlier, Harris is one of, if not the best, pitchers the Athletics currently have rostered. To see him fail this hard without giving up hits is concerning, but something like this is unlikely to repeat itself.

Jacob Wilson Is the Key to a Resurgence

Jul 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics short stop Jacob Wilson (5) reacts after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Nick Kurtz back on the 10-day IL , the A's will need to lean heavily on Jacob Wilson. In the first instance of Kurtz landing on the IL before the All-Star break, the A's would have Langeliers available to help smooth things out. But with no Langeliers or Kurtz, Wilson is the last reliable source of production.

In the loss, Wilson would give it his all. He would make impressive plays on defense and hit a very clutch two-run double to give the Athletics a three-run cushion. Even though these efforts did not result in a win, it is clear that, if maintained, the Athletics could potentially make a late-season run.