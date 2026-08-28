What Lawrence Butler Surge Means for Athletics Future
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The A's have had a rough month or so because of the insane number of injuries. Even with the team likely out of playoff contention, they have still had some bright spots.
Henry Bolte has been looking like a superstar for the A's. We discussed how keeping the ball on the ground is good for Bolte because his 100th-percentile speed gets put to use, which lands him a ton of infield singles.
JT Ginn has also been a stud for the A's this season, and he has served the ace role for the team since Luis Severino went down for the season.
Unfortunately, Ginn was snubbed from the All-Star Game. One of the most recent successes from the A's roster has been Lawrence Butler, and he has been raking the baseball for the last couple of weeks following his slow start.
Lawrence Butler Has Been Breaking Out Once Again
Back in 2024, Lawrence Butler had a breakout second half, leading to a huge surge. This led to him landing a long-term extension, and now he will be part of the Las Vegas Athletics in 2028, should he avoid a trade.
Butler is currently super hot for the A's, batting nearly .300 in his last few weeks, which has increased his role against both left-handers and right-handers. Before then, he was a platoon guy against exclusively right-handers.
Now, Butler will see more playing time every day due to the large number of injuries to the A's staff. It's unfortunate for the A's, who planned to be contenders, but it has led to more playing time for a few guys who could get a lot of it next season.
The A's have a bunch of options in their outfield next season, and could have one of the best offenses in baseball as well.
Where Butler Fits in the Outfield in the Future
Because Butler is proving to have a future with the A's, they will need to find a spot in the crowded outfield for him moving forward.
The team could keep Bolte in center, Soderstrom in left, and then keep Butler in right. Things would get a little complicated when the A's prospects eventually debut, such as Drew Burress.
This could lead to the A's eventually trading Soderstrom, or maybe even Bolte. But Bolte has certainly proven that he can be a huge piece of this scrappy A's team moving forward.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2