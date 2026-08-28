What Lawrence Butler Surge Means for Athletics Future

The A's have had a rough month or so because of the insane number of injuries. Even with the team likely out of playoff contention, they have still had some bright spots.

Henry Bolte has been looking like a superstar for the A's. We discussed how keeping the ball on the ground is good for Bolte because his 100th-percentile speed gets put to use, which lands him a ton of infield singles.

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JT Ginn has also been a stud for the A's this season, and he has served the ace role for the team since Luis Severino went down for the season .

Unfortunately, Ginn was snubbed from the All-Star Game. One of the most recent successes from the A's roster has been Lawrence Butler, and he has been raking the baseball for the last couple of weeks following his slow start.

Lawrence Butler Has Been Breaking Out Once Again

Aug 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) celebrates after hitting an rbi double against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in 2024, Lawrence Butler had a breakout second half, leading to a huge surge. This led to him landing a long-term extension, and now he will be part of the Las Vegas Athletics in 2028, should he avoid a trade.

Butler is currently super hot for the A's, batting nearly .300 in his last few weeks, which has increased his role against both left-handers and right-handers. Before then, he was a platoon guy against exclusively right-handers.

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Butler will see more playing time every day due to the large number of injuries to the A's staff. It's unfortunate for the A's, who planned to be contenders, but it has led to more playing time for a few guys who could get a lot of it next season.

The A's have a bunch of options in their outfield next season, and could have one of the best offenses in baseball as well.

Where Butler Fits in the Outfield in the Future

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because Butler is proving to have a future with the A's, they will need to find a spot in the crowded outfield for him moving forward.

The team could keep Bolte in center, Soderstrom in left, and then keep Butler in right. Things would get a little complicated when the A's prospects eventually debut, such as Drew Burress.

Aug 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) high fives teammates after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This could lead to the A's eventually trading Soderstrom, or maybe even Bolte. But Bolte has certainly proven that he can be a huge piece of this scrappy A's team moving forward.