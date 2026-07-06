Athletics' Starter Snubbed From Initial All-Star Game Roster

The Mid-Summer Classic is just around the corner, and the rosters have been announced for both the American and National Leagues for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

The A's currently have two of their best bats getting sent to Philadelphia in Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers.

Jun 8, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) celebrates with catcher Shea Langeliers (23) after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the tenth inning at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kurtz has been off to an amazing start to his young career, as he won the Rookie of the Year award last season and has been proving to be a superstar in this league. Shea Langeliers just got injured, and was removed early against the Miami Marlins.

The backstop could be out for an unknown period, as something appears to be wrong with his left thumb. Among the A's in the All-Star game, it feels as if one player is missing from the roster.

J.T. Ginn Was Snubbed From the All-Star Roster

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While injuries leading up to the game can call for replacements, A's starter J.T. Ginn was not included in the initial All-Star game roster.

There is still a chance that Ginn cracks the roster if any of the current pitchers opt out or get injured before the game.

This fan was pumped about J.T. Ginn's performance 😤 pic.twitter.com/4ceH1QOZxg — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 2, 2026

In 94.2 innings pitched, J.T. Ginn holds a 3.04 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP. Those numbers should likely get him some talk for the All-Star roster, but unfortunately, he was left off.

His numbers would have been even better if you take off his rough start in the Las Vegas Ballpark , where balls were just flying out of the park all series long.

Comparing Ginn to Michael Wacha

Jul 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha (52) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a few guys whom it seems Ginn has outperformed, but ultimately got snubbed for. Royals' right-hander Michael Wacha was named to the All-Star team, and his numbers are certainly not better than Ginn's.

We have discussed the A's being fits for both Wacha, and his teammate Kris Bubic. This season, Wacha holds an ERA of 3.45 in 114.2 innings, which is more innings than Ginn, but his ERA is 41 points better.

Michael Wacha has earned his second career All-Star roster selection! pic.twitter.com/qNvQKNPtPs — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 4, 2026

Sometimes players will get snubbed because each team needs to have at least one All-Star. For example, Paul Blackburn was the A's lone All-Star a few years ago, and fans were frustrated when they realized he was on the roster over some other pitchers.

However, this is different. Bobby Witt Jr. is the starting shortstop for the AL, so Wacha does not need to be on the roster. Maybe this is just a classic sign of deserving A's players getting left out due to popularity.