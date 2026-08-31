What A's Potential GM Interest in James Click Means

It's been a while since the A's last had to search for a new General Manager. David Forst served as the team's GM for the last 11 years and spent a total of 27 years with the organization.

Earlier this month, the A's and their owner, John Fisher, elected to mutually part ways with David Forst, ending his long tenure. There were reports that Forst was not thrilled about the relocation to Las Vegas, and it also likely had to do with the team's prolonged rebuilding process.

May 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics General Manager David Forst talks to the media before their game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team hasn't made the playoffs since 2020 and was expected to make it again in 2021, but fell just short. This led to a rebuilding process that began in 2022 and continued through this season.

It felt like the A's could possibly contend this season, but injuries and the lack of pitching on Forst's team this year cut them out of the season early.

David Forst's Notable Signings and Moves

Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Oakland Athletics general manager David Forst speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Over the last ten-plus years, Forst has had some really great moves and some bad ones as well. One of the things Forst was strong at was the draft.

Since 2020, he's used his first-round selections on Tyler Soderstrom, Max Muncy, Jacob Wilson, and Nick Kurtz. Notably, Kurtz has already been named an AL All-Star in just his second season.

The Athletics announced that David Forst will no longer be the team's General Manager. Forst had been with the A's front office since 2000.



Assistant GM Dan Feinstein has been named the team's Interim General Manager. pic.twitter.com/9XECw8nOa1 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 7, 2026

He also made some big trades, including the addition of their star catcher in the Matt Olson trade a few years ago. The deal sent Olson to Atlanta, and the main return was Shea Langeliers. Like Kurtz, Langeliers was also named an All-Star this season.

Last summer, Forst pulled a blockbuster trade when he dealt superstar closer Mason Miller to the San Diego Padres. The A's would land the impressive Leo De Vries in return.

A's Could Be Interested in James Click as New GM

Nov 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros general manager James Click is interviewed before game six of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The A's could possibly get former Astros GM James Click to be their new GM before the offseason kicks off. It's a good idea to pick someone sooner rather than later, so they can have the full offseason to land whoever they would like.

Click had a couple of very successful seasons with Houston after taking over following their sign-stealing incident. After he took over, the team has made numerous playoff runs, and the A's could use some of that experience.

Former Astros GM James Click has emerged as a serious candidate for the A's GM opening, per @BNightengale. pic.twitter.com/CaGNkuCkeC — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 30, 2026

Landing someone from outside the organization with GM experience could be a good idea, given that they could be contenders next season and are gearing up for their exciting move to Las Vegas, Nevada.