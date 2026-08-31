What A's Potential GM Interest in James Click Means
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It's been a while since the A's last had to search for a new General Manager. David Forst served as the team's GM for the last 11 years and spent a total of 27 years with the organization.
Earlier this month, the A's and their owner, John Fisher, elected to mutually part ways with David Forst, ending his long tenure. There were reports that Forst was not thrilled about the relocation to Las Vegas, and it also likely had to do with the team's prolonged rebuilding process.
The team hasn't made the playoffs since 2020 and was expected to make it again in 2021, but fell just short. This led to a rebuilding process that began in 2022 and continued through this season.
It felt like the A's could possibly contend this season, but injuries and the lack of pitching on Forst's team this year cut them out of the season early.
David Forst's Notable Signings and Moves
Over the last ten-plus years, Forst has had some really great moves and some bad ones as well. One of the things Forst was strong at was the draft.
Since 2020, he's used his first-round selections on Tyler Soderstrom, Max Muncy, Jacob Wilson, and Nick Kurtz. Notably, Kurtz has already been named an AL All-Star in just his second season.
He also made some big trades, including the addition of their star catcher in the Matt Olson trade a few years ago. The deal sent Olson to Atlanta, and the main return was Shea Langeliers. Like Kurtz, Langeliers was also named an All-Star this season.
Last summer, Forst pulled a blockbuster trade when he dealt superstar closer Mason Miller to the San Diego Padres. The A's would land the impressive Leo De Vries in return.
A's Could Be Interested in James Click as New GM
The A's could possibly get former Astros GM James Click to be their new GM before the offseason kicks off. It's a good idea to pick someone sooner rather than later, so they can have the full offseason to land whoever they would like.
Click had a couple of very successful seasons with Houston after taking over following their sign-stealing incident. After he took over, the team has made numerous playoff runs, and the A's could use some of that experience.
Landing someone from outside the organization with GM experience could be a good idea, given that they could be contenders next season and are gearing up for their exciting move to Las Vegas, Nevada.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2