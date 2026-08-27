How Chris Roycroft Addition Changes Athletics' Bullpen

The A's have been struggling this season, primarily due to the lack of talent in their pitching staff. It's unfortunate to think about, given that the team has a lot going for them.

We discussed how the A's could potentially have one of the stronger offenses in baseball next season once they bring back their star players who have been out with injuries.

Jul 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) swings at a pitch during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notably, Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson both got placed on the IL and are expected to be out for the remainder of the season . Tyler Soderstrom is also on the list and is expected to return next season after he underwent surgery on his hip.

Shea Langeliers is also likely out for the remainder of the season, but he does have a small chance of returning compared to the other guys. It's likely the A's will not rush him back, as they are far out of playoff contention.

A's Add Much-Needed Pitching Depth in Chris Roycroft

Jul 24, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Chris Roycroft (56) throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because so many key players have been out for the A's this season, it's crucial to keep adding players and giving them big-league opportunities to see if they will fit on the team in the coming seasons.

The most recent addition to the bullpen is 6'8 right-hander Chris Roycroft. The 29-year-old has a lot of potential to be a great reliever for the A's, but they just need to unlock his talent.

The #Athletics have claimed 6’8 right-hander Chris Roycroft off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.



Jacob Wilson has been transferred to the 60-day injured list. — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) August 25, 2026

Roycroft is lengthy and can get a lot of extension, which makes his mid-to-high 90s fastball even quicker on opposing hitters. His seven feet of extension puts him in the 90th percentile of all pitchers. With his high velocity and extension, he has a very high ceiling.

Another huge reason he could be great is his high ground-ball rate. Keeping the ball on the ground, especially in West Sacramento, is very important. This season, he currently holds a 56.5% grounder rate.

Roycroft Could Hold an Important Role in the Bullpen

Jul 31, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Roycroft (56) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since there isn't a ton of experience in the A's bullpen, they have been giving a lot of guys higher-leverage situations when they are forced to.

Elvis Alvarado has been slotting back into the closer role because of his stuff, and because Roycroft also has good stuff, he could also find himself as a late-inning reliever for the A's.

Roycroft will join the active roster, and Hayden Juenger will be sent down to Triple-A Las Vegas.#Athletics https://t.co/BPshLnAPjj — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) August 26, 2026

The A's are giving him an immediate chance to make an impact, as Hayden Juenger has been optioned to Triple-A, opening a spot on the 26-man roster for Roycroft.

He did not appear in Wednesday night's contest, so he will make his A's debut whenever he's called on, likely in their weekend series against Baltimore.